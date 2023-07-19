Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed felony charges against 16 Michigan residents Tuesday afternoon for signing paperwork falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election.

This occasion marks the first time anyone involved in a false elector scheme during the 2020 election has been charged in any state. Georgia and Arizona are currently conducting investigations into similar situations.

Each of the 16 individuals was charged with eight felony counts: conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of forgery, conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, conspiracy to commit election law forgery, two counts of election law forgery and committing uttering and publishing.

According to an affidavit signed by Howard Shock, special agent investigator with the Michigan Department of Attorney General, the defendants met in the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14, 2022 and signed multiple certificates saying the defendants were “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.”

The signed documents were then sent to the Senate and National Archives in an effort to award the state’s electoral votes to their preferred candidates.

In a press release following her announcement of the charges, Nessel said the defendants not only violated Michigan law, but also threatened democratic processes.

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel said. “My department has prosecuted numerous cases of election law violations throughout my tenure, and it would be malfeasance of the greatest magnitude if my department failed to act here in the face of overwhelming evidence of an organized effort to circumvent the lawfully cast ballots of millions of Michigan voters in a presidential election.”

