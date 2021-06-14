The Michigan football team has a new weapon out wide.

The Wolverines dipped into the transfer portal to land former Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin. Baldwin, who announced his intention to transfer earlier this month, committed to Michigan on Monday on Twitter.

Last season, Baldwin racked up 540 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across just six games. He led the Southwestern Atlantic Conference in both categories.

Baldwin, 21, played two seasons at Morgan State before transferring to Jackson State in 2019. He spent two years in the program, though did not appear in the 2019 season and earned a redshirt. He has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Baldwin brings much-needed size to Michigan’s receiving unit. He figures to bolster a group that lost Nico Collins, Giles Jackson and incoming freshman Xavier Worthy during the offseason.

The Wolverines first offered Baldwin on Friday. The Southfield, MI, native chose Michigan over Ohio State and Central Michigan, amongst others.