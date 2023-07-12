The final week of June proved to be a busy one for the U.S. Supreme Court. The issues covered in the Court’s most recent session range from Native American tribal rights, the role of state governments in redistricting congressional maps and the role of religion in the workplace. But, it is the following cases that are of utmost importance to students at the University of Michigan: Biden v. Nebraska, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis and Students for Fair Admissions, INC. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and University of North Carolina.

Before we elaborate further on the implications of these decisions, providing a brief (and admittedly oversimplified) history of the Supreme Court will prove useful. Of the three branches of government, the responsibilities of the judicial branch are the most vague. It wasn’t until the case Marbury v. Madison in 1803 that the Supreme Court granted itself its best known power: judicial review. Under this ruling, the Supreme Court took on the entirely new responsibility of interpreting the laws passed and enforced by the Congress and the president, and ensuring that those laws were constitutional.

The Supreme Court, with its immense power over the political process and insulation from the whims of partisanship, is popularly deemed as “out of touch” by Americans. Unfortunately, the level of change needed to adequately reform the Court has little support among legislators or President Biden. Therefore, rather than make an oversimplified attempt to recreate a perfect judicial branch with little chance of avail, this Editorial Board has decided to craft an editorial focused on the direct impact of the Court’s decision-making, outline a distinct plan to ensure protections of diversity and instill confidence in readers that institutional change is still a possibility.

What are the impacts of these SCOTUS decisions?

To advocate for appropriate change, it’s important to understand the significance of the Court’s recent rulings for American citizens.

On June 29 and 30, prospective and former university students each saw a rug of security pulled from under their feet. The first feeling of fear stemmed from the overhaul of the affirmative action process in admissions. Affirmative action was first ordered for federal contractors by then-President John F. Kennedy. The order soon expanded to all workplaces and was adopted by institutions such as Harvard University at the end of the 1960s. Now, underrepresented students of color will have fewer opportunities for success in college admissions following the SFFA v. Harvard and UNC decisions, as race will no longer be considered in the selection process.

The plaintiff, Students for Fair Admissions, argued that Harvard’s admissions process has prioritized white applicants over Asian applicants, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In their suit against UNC, they claim that the university violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by discriminating against certain applicants based on their race and ethnicity. Meanwhile, many students feel anywhere from conflicted to abhorred by the ruling, and many young Asian Americans don’t expect much to change on their behalf.

Asian American students and other marginalized people are not a monolith, of course, and the effects of affirmative action were limited to only the most selective of universities. Still, the rulings do not indicate a commitment by the American government to diversify schools across the country, and will likely result in the opposite.College communities already suffering from dramatic demographic imbalances will only be further shaken by the decisions.

The issues for past and future college students don’t end there, however. For the nearly 43 million Americans with educational debt, the Biden v. Nebraska decision means their federal student loan bills will be mailed in October. Emergency payment relief for educational loans was secured in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a plan quickly and consistently renewed by President Joe Biden since he assumed office. President Biden has also pushed for a permanent extension of the relief plan, which would forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt for 95% of borrowers.

While this would be a critical opportunity for Americans to look ahead on their savings and investments, several Republican-led states saw this as an overreach of executive power. The majority of the Supreme Court agreed, finding that such a large financial order — about $400 billion — would need to come from Congress, the branch of government responsible for the national budget. Young Americans entering the workforce are now forced to reckon with the ever-looming reality of stifling interest in the face of record-high costs of living.

In a final blow, the Supreme Court ruled that creative businesses can decide not to serve LGBTQ+ individuals on religious grounds. 303 Creative LLC, a graphic design company, wanted to avoid creating websites for same-sex couples, which violatesColorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act. The firm preemptively challenged the law and won the right to deny service to LGBTQ+ customers. The Court’s majority argues that forcing creative workers to spread a message they oppose religiously violates free speech. LGBTQ+ Americans, on the other hand, feel their own civil rights and free speech have been threatened. As with the affirmative action decisions, such a ruling does not inspire confidence in the future of civil protections for people outside the demographic majority.

What can we do?

Though the recent SCOTUS decisions are worrying, there is still reason to be optimistic. The hole left by affirmative action and race-conscious college admissions can give way to a stronger and more sustainable college admissions process.

The three of these overthrown precedents, despite their seemingly distant separation in terms of content, are intrinsically related. The subject of affirmative action, with its direct focus on increasing the percentage of underserved and underrepresented demographics on college campuses, would be nothing without the foundations laid by civil rights and protections against discrimination — a precedent de-platformed by the victory of 303 Creative LLC. On the other side of this equation, student loans and the pressures to pay them back are major concerns for millions of college graduates, especially with the increased cost of attending university. This burden is not borne equally by all Americans, with Black students owing 188% more than white students post-grad. This leads us back to the toppling of affirmative action — these combined choices make college more inaccessible and less diverse, threatening the promise of social mobility. It is principal that we focus on the majority opinion of the Supreme Court on affirmative action, as it functions as the crux of making college campuses — and society — more fair and just.

College admissions, as a whole, are undergoing a paradigm shift. With multiple higher education institutions shifting away from traditional college rankings and legacy admissions becoming increasingly challenged, it’s clear that we are at a crossroads with our national vision of what the college admissions process is and should be. But there are a number of ways that we can rebuild and modify the existing process in order to make it more equitable, inclusive and fair for the future.

One such way would be to take socioeconomic status and the general availability of resources available to students into much higher consideration. Along with racial and ethnic disparities, socioeconomic disparities are especially prevalent on a variety of college campuses. Furthermore, students coming from rural counties and communities have a disproportionately low enrollment in higher education institutions.

And, there’s already infrastructure for this to happen. Community and identity essays in college admissions provide an excellent gateway for students to express their individual experience and identities, and for those to be taken into account by admissions officers. But, if students come from under-resourced communities, or are not in situations where they are aware of how impactful they are able to be in these essays, their usefulness will fall by the wayside. Therefore, a greater change is still salient.

This is easier said than done, and will require a good amount of institutional change, along with a shift in how we view the true definition of a “diverse” campus. Colleges should take a more comprehensive approach to understanding identity, creating more racially, ethnically, socioeconomically and culturally diverse colleges around the United States. Promoting diversity in the classroom can lead to equity for other Americans as well, particularly in connection with their sexuality, gender expression or socioeconomic status. Leading with a focus on affirmative action can get us to a point of victory for all those downtrodden by the recent slew of legal opinions, despite what the Supreme Court has to say about it.