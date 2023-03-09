The combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, academic pressure and socio-political stresses have created an environment wherein college students are often left feeling anxious, sad and hopeless. There is a greater need than ever for well-equipped therapy services for students, but, unfortunately, services at the University of Michigan are behind the curve. Counseling and Psychological Services, the campus agency that provides a range of mental health services and information to students, faces substantial barriers in terms of funding and capabilities.

On Feb. 15, in an open letter to Martino Harmon, the University’s vice president for student life, CAPS staff provided a glimpse at the problems they face in their line of work, from uncompetitive salaries to rising turnover rates. These problems limit their capacity to work, which is to provide an essential service to U-M students who depend on their assistance for a variety of reasons. A stable staff, sustainable income and a high-functioning professional environment are necessary for the mental health services on campus to flourish, which must be provided by the University. University President Santa Ono should dedicate his administration to the betterment of CAPS services and cultivate an environment that values the mental well-being of all students, faculty and staff.

Nationwide, mental health practitioners have seen a significant increase in demand for services. In the same vein, on college campuses, practitioners have also seen major increases in demand for care, even prior to the pandemic, but this increased demand has not typically resulted in increased funding for campus mental health services. Harmon has stated his support for improving mental health, and helped launch a student mental health committee to outline a “broad institutional approach.” This is not the first time that CAPS has publicized its significantly increased demand, either; in 2016, CAPS director Dr. Todd Sevig noted a 20% increase in students requesting services for the fall semester in 2015.

CAPS does not need to be absorbed by another service, such as University Health Service; rather, the University needs to bolster CAPS’s ability to fulfill its present scope of service. In its current form, students often have to wait for several weeks to get a consultation for services from CAPS — especially during peak periods in the fall semester.

Increases in the budget allocated to CAPS outpaced inflation in all years except in fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. In 2019-2020, CAPS experienced a 21% decrease in funding, while in 2020-2021, the unit received no budget increase whatsoever. CAPS is budgeted for under the Vice President of Student Life office, which received a minuscule budget increase of 0.2% in 2020-2021.

Although CAPS’s budget for the current fiscal year increased the amount they have to spend by 13%, this has not been enough to meet industry standards or student demand. Salaries at CAPS are uncompetitive with peer institutions. A 2022 site visit by the International Accreditation of Counseling Services noted a “significant concern” that professional staff salaries are below similar positions at other universities and local and regional offices. In order to best retain quality staff members and to compensate for the difficult heavy caseloads they face in their roles, mental healthcare providers must be adequately paid.

When tragedy strikes for students, CAPS is often the University’s first recommendation. In the wake of the Michigan State University tragedy, the first email from the University of Michigan’s Office of the President listed CAPS, the Faculty and Staff Counseling and Consultation Office, and the Michigan Medicine Office of Counseling and Workplace Resilience under support resources. During devastating and stressful events that impact students, CAPS is treated as a catch-all for short-term support. By increasing funding to CAPS to provide for staff needs, and therefore provide for current students, CAPS may become an even more sought-after resource when it is made more reliable. In order to decrease the pressures put on CAPS, and increase the available resources, students must be directed to other services already available to them, which — despite being left unmentioned in email sign-offs — are accessible through U-M health websites.

Under “Resources for Stress and Mental Health” from UHS, CAPS is only one resource of many. To name a few, MiTalk provides online tools for students to manage stress and mental health; CampusMindWorks promotes post-mental health diagnosis information and resources with a searchable database; the University Psychological Clinic, while not paid for by student tuition, acts as a therapy and testing center; and Wellness Coaching supports student well-being in many aspects of students’ lives, from substance use to sexual health. Through the LSA Newnan Advising Center and the University Career Center, academically centered support is also an option for students. In addition to these U-M tools, there are also student organizations that offer community and mental health support, like Active Minds, PULSE and Wolverine Support Network.

CAPS cannot efficiently and proactively exist as an all-encompassing office for mental health and student struggles, particularly when it is not meant to be used for long-term support. On average, students seeking services from CAPS attend 3.5 sessions, though it is unclear if one of these sessions counts as the required initial consultation. After five sessions, it is much less likely for students to receive continued counseling from CAPS: when students’ needs are “beyond CAPS’s scope of practice,” or past the individual session limit, referrals to therapists and health care outside of the University are provided, though not consistently. An optional standardized referral process could aid interested students in finding reliable help after CAPS, as well as increase the organization’s reliability and the overall long-term health of students.

This Editorial Board is optimistic about the University’s recent decision to partner with Uwill, a teletherapy service. In a Daily news article, the U-M Public Affairs department stated that reviews from 450 pilot program participants were positive; as Uwill is opened up to the whole campus, we hope that CAPS and Uwill are better able to absorb student demand. However, even if this development may lead to a better mental health situation on campus, it does not substitute for responding to CAPS’s needs. The University should still meet with CAPS and determine a competitive salary increase.

A tuition-supported service made available after CAPS sessions would also be helpful for students. They could be matched to a stable and reliable mental health clinician that fits their specific needs without the concern of high therapy costs stopping them. While plenty of students seek only the short-term counseling promised by CAPS, referrals to longer-term care should be made consistently. Alongside referrals, the University should better advertise low-cost, long-term possibilities outside of CAPS that would serve the interested student population. CAPS cannot be the only student resource listed at the end of an email, nor should it be the only option for U-M students, for the benefit of both CAPS employees and the students that CAPS services.

CAPS is too often the only option for U-M students seeking counseling, but it should not be. For students without expendable resources to search for therapy services, and for those who do not want their guardians notified that their insurance is being used for therapy, CAPS is likely the best option. Given the centrality of CAPS in many students’ pursuit of therapy services, we cannot diminish the importance of funding this campus unit and supporting its clinicians. Even if CAPS cannot provide students with long-term support, the program should be allotted the resources to be effective in the short term. CAPS would not only be able to better support students by providing a first step in therapy services, but it would also serve as a more effective referral point for more long-term therapy options.