Content warning: this article contains mentions of sexual assault.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, the University of Michigan has the most violent crime — including rape, murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault and robbery — of any college campus in the United States. With a history of sexual assault cover-ups at the institution’s highest levels and university-wide data breaches that threatened students’ digital security, the University has done little to remedy its reputation. As crime threatens the safety and well-being of students, it is of great importance that the University’s administration takes greater strides to communicate its motivations and solutions to the student body.

The University does have a handful of functional safety mechanisms for students on campus, one of which is the Emergency Blue Light Phones system. If a student feels unsafe on campus, they can push a button which immediately notifies the Division of Public Safety and Security of their location for dispatch. However, these blue lights are only on campus grounds and most students don’t know if or how they work. While they are aware of their existence, they remain hesitant to use the phones because of the fear that they might not function or draw further attention to themselves.

The University also assigns safety modules that each student must complete before the school year begins. These modules cover drinking, sexual assault and mental health, but are quite ineffective and poorly enforced. Students rarely complete them after their first year, and there are no institutional consequences for failing to do them. Along with these online programs, first-year and transfer students are required to attend an in-person First-Year Relationship and Sexuality Talk offered by the Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center. Still, the University does little to ensure that the lessons of these courses are put into action.

There are also insufficient resources for students who would, especially at night, benefit from a ride home from a trusted, U-M-provided source. Sexual assault is most likely to occur at night, and the darkness and lack of crowds makes students uneasy and vulnerable. The University, in an attempt to ease this fear, offers a wide array of “late night transportation” options. However, they have their own flaws. SafeRide services are only offered until 2:00 a.m., and the app just recently rebranded to TransLoc, a modification that was not advertised to students. On top of this, the last campus buses end their routes only an hour later. An off-campus safety net, Golden Limousine’s free ride-share service runs all night but is seriously under advertised.

With a multitude of preventative options, it is troubling that the University continues to experience high rates of sexual assault. In 2022, there were a total of 283 reports made to SAPAC, including cases of sexual harassment and intimate partner violence. On-campus safety is an even bigger concern for women, and particularly women of Color. Due to the lack of progress being made in the efficacy of these safety programs, there is also a disparity between sexual assault cases that occur and those that are reported. There is fear of the repercussions of reporting sexual assault along with a feeling that there will be no headway made in reaching justice. This is a flawed system that the University continues to passively enforce — without secure, preventative measures taken against sexual assault, more students will feel scared on campus and unwilling to report.

The University could better serve its students by streamlining access to its safety resources. There are three different apps for SafeRide, bus routes and DPSS notifications, respectively, and the phone number for the Golden Limousine service can only be found online. A person with only one or two of these apps isn’t utilizing all of the available tools to protect themselves, but it isn’t their fault. The labyrinth of hyperlinks and apps the University presents to students isn’t exactly easy to navigate, especially under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The University should consolidate these lifelines into a single, user-friendly platform to ensure quick and easy access to sometimes life-saving resources.

Moreover, the University must change how it communicates the existence of these resources. Sandwiching valuable information about SafeRide in the middle of a Community Matters module or placing a flier on a residence hall bulletin board doesn’t guarantee people will see it, especially upperclassmen. The lives of students will not be worse because they didn’t take Community Matters seriously: Their lives could be worse because the University didn’t elevate tangible safety measures above the noise of empty platitudes.

SafeRide, Golden Limousine ride-share, University Health Service offerings and self-defense classes are clearly more important than barely-mandatory consent and drinking modules. The University must treat them as such. Given the high number of sexual assaults on campus and nearby, these resources must be posted at the bottom of every crime alert and related emails from administration. Sexual assault on campus continues to threaten the physical and mental well-being of students, and the University must take strides toward alleviating this pressure. Protect students by giving them easy access to safety information: On campus, their lives are your responsibility.

Resources for U-M community members:

Information on free Narcan training

Information on CPR/AED/First Aid certification

SAPAC support services

UHS sexual assault resources

DPSS – call 911 for emergencies, call 734 763-1131 or text 377911 for non-emergencies

UMich anonymous tip line – call 800 863-1355

DPSS Administration – call 734 763-8391

UMich Police Department Administration – call 734 763-3434