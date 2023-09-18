One day before the start of the new semester, University of Michigan’s Flint, Dearborn and Ann Arbor campuses went dark. On Aug. 27, the University shut down all Wi-Fi access, including Canvas, Wolverine Access and, most importantly, the LSA Course Guide. Students, especially those newest to campus, were left scrambling as they searched for their classes and tried to access their syllabi. Despite the presence of advisors from LSA around campus, hysteria still reigned, and students, professors and staff alike were left reeling without the internet.

The reason behind the administration’s decision is still up in the air. Several updates were sent to the U-M community, most of which emphasized that the University’s IT department was “not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation.” As such, the impetus for this investigation is still unknown to U-M students, even after we were instructed to change our U-M-affiliated passwords. With little knowledge of what actually happened, students are left rattled: What information could have been stolen, who could have stolen it and why? It’s not yet established that the internet blackout was due to a bout of hacking, but — barring any communication from the U-M administration that we weren’t hacked — that seems to be the most obvious scenario. The involvement of federal law enforcement likewise supports this conclusion.

The damage to student experience was widespread and will likely take several months to fully quantify. Students struggled to find classes, and once there, they couldn’t access their syllabi, and professors pushed assigned work to later dates, causing stress about when homework was due. It didn’t help that this happened right at the beginning of the semester, when students were already having a stressful adjustment period.

Beyond the Wi-Fi outage’s effect on students and their classes, concerns about why the internet was shut down in the first place raised alarms. For most students, updates about the situation could only be found on X, formerly known as Twitter, where information was vague and at times posted late, a cause for even more frustration. Some students have taken the near radio silence from the University as a major point of contention, fearing that personal information of theirs could have been stolen or put at risk.

Communication is the responsibility of any university or organization, especially in unique times of crisis. Though the internet outage may have been only a minor inconvenience for some students, the possibility of U-M-related data being breached poses a much greater danger. With this in mind, students want information about the internet, their data and other potential sensitivities from the University.

Considering the unprecedented circumstances, it’s understandable that the University can not divulge all of the information about the internet outage. If some information needs to be kept confidential to further protect student and faculty information, then it makes sense to remain reticent about what caused the outage. Students shouldn’t demand that the University give a detailed account of what happened, but, instead, should respect the investigation process.

It’s not easy to believe that the University has the best in mind for its constituents, especially when the communicated information was not particularly useful. Students don’t know if they’re still in danger of a cybersecurity attack or what (beyond changing their passwords) they can do to protect their information. Updates about what happened — or could happen — can be conveyed without divulging anything contentious. The University should recognize these concerns from the affected campus population and alleviate stress by giving students and staff a glance into their administrative process.

It should be noted that these circumstances are novel and that reactions to situations like these will only become better and more streamlined going forward. As students, we can only hope that the University has our best interests at heart, and ask that it communicate more openly with us. Let this also be a lesson for the future: U-M students are paying tens of thousands in tuition, and all we ask in return is clarification of our safety on campus from our administration. In the meantime, listen to what the University says and change your password — even for your social media accounts and other emails. Also, take a screenshot of your schedule and read up on your syllabi; you never know when the internet could go out again.