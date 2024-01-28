Take a trip with Mae’s exciting Sunday puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Happy Sunday everyone, and welcome back to The Michigan Daily Games section! This is my first Sunday puzzle of the semester, and my second overall. As always, if you have any questions, spot any errors or want to give me a pat on the back, you can reach me at maemarsh@umich.edu. If you are interested in submitting a puzzle to The Daily, reach out to crosswords@umich.edu. Happy solving!

Tricky Clues:

10D. The clue, “Result of too much TV or phone use, in memespeak” is referring to BRAINROT. More likely than not, if you have ever complained about an issue to your parents — say, a headache — you have heard the response “It’s because of that phone.” I would consider this a tricky clue because it beats around the bush a little, but I thought it was funny.

45D. The clue, “Annual January speech, in Twitter hashtags” refers to SOTU. This is obviously an acronym as a lot of Twitter hashtags are, and means “State of the Union”, which the president delivers once per year. I know Elon Musk owns Twitter now and it’s not technically Twitter anymore, I don’t care.

5A/62D: The clues, “The opposite to 62-Down, or the second half of a Tolstoy title” and “See 5-Across” refer to PEACE and WAR, respectively. These are tricky because they are split up, but they go along with the theme of the puzzle, which I think is cool. “War and Peace” is excruciatingly long with a ton of characters to keep track of, so it’s only fitting that the clues were tricky.

Today’s Theme:

In case it wasn’t glaringly obvious, I have some less-than-cool hobbies (in the general public’s opinion, not my own). So, I based today’s theme on one of my other interests: reading. My book preferences would be slightly too niche to be a theme, which is why the theme for this Sunday Puzzle is “The Classics.” The hope is, even if you have not read all (or any) of these books, you would still be able to complete the puzzle with minimal hair pulling or Googling. The clue “The 2019 film adaptation of this novel has a star studded cast, including Emma Watson and Meryl Streep” refers to LITTLE WOMEN, a novel by Louisa May Alcott. Another classic novel that has recently been adapted into a movie is THE COLOR PURPLE, which is the answer to 59A. Finally, if you took a middle-school English class, you most likely read “Novel revolving around a group of British school boys”, or LORDOFTHEFLIES. These three books make up part of the category of “Some required reading.”

Answer Key: