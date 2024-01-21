Raise the stakes in today’s puzzle!

I'm super excited to be publishing a Sunday puzzle again, I've been hard at work on daily minis this last semester, so I hope you've been having a great time with those. This puzzle has been sitting on my hard drive for many months, so I'm glad to finally have people playing it.

Tricky Clues:

17A. “Two-factor authentication code, for short” refers to OTP, which stands for One Time Password. Shoutout to my cybersecurity folks!

1D. I’m a massive Seinfeld fan so I had to clue MOOBS as “What Kramer’s ‘Manzier’ supports in “Seinfeld””. This is your sign to binge the entire show if you haven’t, it’s TV gold!

11D. The “Terrible” guy in question for this clue would be IVAN IV, Grand Prince of Moscow known for his reign of terror.

32D. “Genesis competitor” is SNES, as in the Super Nintendo Entertainment System from the 90’s. The Genesis mentioned is the Sega Genesis, which Sega said “does what nintendon’t.”

43D. Great opportunity to mention my favorite S.N.L. alum, “Comedian Fred” refers to Fred ARMISEN. This skit is one of my favorite Fred Armisen bits, check it out.

Today’s Theme:

You may have been confused by some of today’s entries, I would hardly say that GRAVY is something that keeps me grounded … so what’s the deal? 58-Across reveals what’s going on: “Increase one’s effort, or what this puzzle does four times.” The puzzle TAKES IT UP A NOTCH 4 times indeed! We see that the puzzle has taken the IT from GRAVITY and moved it up into SUBMITS, sneaky sneaky! A “Great place to live” would be Great BR(IT)AIN, and “Guest” corresponds to VIS(IT)OR! Finally, “Penmanship” solves to WR(IT)ING. I hope you enjoyed solving, I was really happy with the execution of this theme. Have a great week!

Answer Key: