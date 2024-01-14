Try and solve the first Sunday puzzle of the semester!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello solvers, and welcome to a brand new semester of the Michigan Daily Crossword! There are so many developments coming to the Games section, and I’m incredibly excited to share them with you all. Until then however, enjoy this puzzle and hopefully relive one of the most exciting Monday nights of your lives! If you have anything to say about this puzzle, you can reach out at pavkan@umich.edu. If you’re interested in submitting your own puzzle, email us at crosswords@umich.edu. Happy solving and go blue!

Tricky Clues:

39A. The clue, “Mother with a stable home?” refers to MARE. Full credit for this clue belongs to Victor, as he was the one who originally thought of using both meanings of the word “stable.” To those of you who are newer to crosswords, when clues end with a question mark, that generally refers to a hidden meaning that will often reveal the right answer.

43A. I really wanted to clue this one as “The latest world capital,” but JUBA is a hard enough entry, so I stuck with “Capital city of South Sudan.” An interesting fact I learned while researching that clue is that Indonesia is planning to replace Jakarta with a new capital city!

3D. The clue, “Lead-in to vision or centric,” refers to EURO. Eurovision is an annual song competition in which various European nations take part. Growing up, I figured that Eurovision was general knowledge to Americans; it wasn’t until much later that I realized it’s actually some niche trivia in the suburbs of central Michigan.

48D. The clue “Likely to cancel plans,” refers to FLAKY. We all have that one friend, who, despite repeatedly texting confirmation that they will show up, somehow manages to never make an appearance. If you don’t have a friend like that, possibly consider looking inwards and asking yourself if the shoe fits. Your friends miss you.

54D. The clue, “Firehouse feature,” refers to POLE. I have a love-hate relationship with these types of entries, because the clueing options are both plentiful and variable. For example, this clue could’ve easily referred to a barbershop, flag holder, strip club or even a certain Central European nation. It’s sort of like going to an ice cream shop with 70 different flavors. No matter what you choose, you’re much less likely to be happy with your choice than if there were only three options, simply because there’s so much you’re missing out on. Unfortunately for me, I’m only allowed one scoop when I’m writing clues.

Today’s Theme:

This week’s puzzle was put together on January 9th, 2024, from roughly 2 a.m. in the morning until about 7 a.m. As my sudden rush of euphoria from the national championship began to wear off, my desire to puzzle only grew stronger. While my original skeleton of this grid did include DONOVAN EDWARDS and NATIONAL CHAMPS, it also included JJ MCCARTHY and BLAKE CORUM. I was debating for a while between that pair and the likes of JIM HARBAUGH and MASON GRAHAM, but I ultimately decided to give the nod to our head coach and a defensive lineman who I think went a little under the radar throughout the season. Huge congratulations are in order for everybody that played a role in bringing a national title to Ann Arbor, and hopefully this puzzle can play a small role in that.

