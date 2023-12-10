Can you figure out Duncan’s remarkable theme?

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hey crossword solvers! Whether you’re deep in the trenches studying for finals or haven’t taken a final in years, I hope this puzzle can be a relaxing break in your day. This is my first time publishing a Sunday puzzle (boy is it trickier than I imagined), and while I’m no Will Shortz, hopefully you all enjoy it! If you have any feedback at all, whether or not you loved it or hated it, I’d love to hear from you. You can reach me at dbeecrof@umich.edu. If you’re interested in submitting your own puzzle, email us at crosswords@umich.edu.

Tricky Clues:

11A. This is a relatively common crossword fill. “Entrance exam for some grad schools” refers to GRE. If you or someone you know hasn’t applied for grad school, I wouldn’t expect you to know this one.

46A. Fun facts: the answer to this clue has the same name as my sister, brother, In-law’s pet dog and the villainous bird from the movie Rio. The answer to “Former Brexit Party leader Farage” is NIGEL. This clue was pretty tricky, so don’t feel bad if you didn’t get this.

7D. Okay, I’d like to apologize for this one. The “Bulgarian currency” is LEV. Frankly, I hadn’t heard of this until I looked the word up. But if you knew this either because you’ve spent time in Bulgaria or know a lot about currencies, congratulations! But for the rest of us: I wouldn’t sweat it.

8D. The clue “___ Miss” refers to OLE. For any college football enthusiasts, this clue is referencing where Eli Manning played football. The school in Oxford, Mississippi, is commonly known as Ole Miss.

36D. “Vacation time, informally” refers to RANDR. The first R stands for rest, while the second stands for recuperation. I believe it originated as a military abbreviation for free time.

64D. The clue “Fi preceder?” refers to the English fairy-tale Jack and the Beanstalk, in which an ogre poetically states (while the namesake character Jack is hiding), “Fee-fi-fo-fum, I smell the blood of an Englishman, Be he alive or be he dead, I’ll grind his bones to make my bread.” So depending on your fairytale knowledge you may have known that FEE was what the clue refers to.

Today’s Theme:

So, in the spirit of Michigan Football’s success this season, I wanted to make a theme that at the very least gave them a subtle nod. The theme I ended up coming up with is revealed in 52-Across, FIELD GOALS. If you think about the term, it can have different meanings as seen in my clues. The referenced clues are 17-Across, 32-Across and 64-Across. At 17-Across, the clue is “What results in a farmer’s surplus.” The idea here is that the goals of a farmer tending to a field would be a RICH HARVEST. At 32-Across, “Highest role for a lawyer within a firm (abbr.)” refers to the field as in one’s career. So the answer to this one was SNR PARTNER. Finally, 64-Across refers to the football field goal, and the clue, “Type of kick that James Turner made against OSU, to fans” refers to FIFTY YARDER.

