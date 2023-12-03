Try and solve Liam’s debut Sunday!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — I’ve been solving the New York Times crossword puzzle everyday for nearly three years, but I have yet to try to make one. That was the case until about a month ago, when I wrote this puzzle. Suddenly, I have an immense respect for Will Shortz, Joel Fagliano, Daily Crosswords editor Pavan Kannan and every other cruciverbalist (fun word!). Writing a crossword puzzle is tedious and frustrating — surprisingly so. Nevertheless, I’m happy to have done it. If you’ve got questions or feedback, reach out to me at rappleye@umich.edu. To submit a puzzle of your own, contact crosswords@umich.edu. Happy solving!

Tricky Clues:

35A. This one is a little tricky, but the clue, “What someone who giggles at their phone might say,” refers to ILOL. Does anyone else think it’s funny to pronounce texting acronyms out loud? I do, and when someone else does it, there’s a good chance ILOL.

38A. The clue, “Fiddling Roman emperor” refers to NERO. It’s a fun urban legend that Nero fiddled while Rome burned down in 64 CE, but most sources say it’s probably not true. The fiddle didn’t even exist at that point in history. Regardless of its verity, though, it is a fun visual.

40A. The clue, “What some bunnies are made of?” refers to DUST. Bunnies are my favorite animal. They’re just so cute! However, I definitely prefer live bunnies as opposed to dust bunnies.

14D. The clue, “Wall Street Journal, e.g.” refers to PRINT MEDIA. I may be biased considering I work for The Michigan Daily, but I am a big fan of print media as a concept. There’s something special about picking up a newspaper and a cup of coffee and spending an hour with it, only to find that the ink has bled all over your fingertips and your coffee has gone cold. I love it.

57D. The clue, “Org. for drivers and putters,” refers to PGA. I’ve only ever played one round of golf in my life, and I don’t think I’ve ever been so bad at anything else. Needless to say, considering I cannot drive or putt, I will not be competing in the PGA anytime soon.

Today’s Theme:

I’ve been watching a lot of Seinfeld (no, the theme is not Seinfeld-related) and I think my favorite bit of Seinfeld trivia is that Kramer’s first name is COSMO. What a weird name, suggestive of the solar system, a prominent magazine, and, oh, a cocktail. I took Kramer’s weird name and ran with it. How many other words or phrases could I think of that are both cocktails and objects in their own right? Or, as revealed by solving 46-Across, how many MIXED DRINKS could I pour up? 19-Across’ clue refers to a SCREWDRIVER, a useful tool that has a variety of different heads — Phillips, Allen, Flathead etc. — but a SCREWDRIVER is also a very simple and very popular mixed drink consisting of two ingredients: Vodka and orange juice. 26-Across is clued in reference to the largest borough in New York, but it is also in reference to the MANHATTAN, a cocktail featuring whiskey and sweet vermouth. If dark liquor is not your speed, perhaps opt for a MULE, which is clued at 34-Across in reference to the laboring animal, but is also a vodka-ginger-lime cocktail that is typically served in a copper mug. And finally, at 41-Across, I clue the speedy and agile dog breed, the GREYHOUND, which shares a name with a grapefruit and gin cocktail.

Answer Key: