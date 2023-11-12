Can you figure out Ellen’s theme?

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hey crossword solvers! Welcome back to The Michigan Daily Crossword section! The theme of this puzzle is something that I have loved for years, and I am super proud of how it turned out! I put a lot of time and thought into this crossword and I hope you guys enjoy it! For questions, comments, compliments, or complaints, you can reach me at edrejza@umich.edu. If you want to submit a puzzle to the crossword team, email crosswords@umich.edu. Happy almost Thanksgiving!

Tricky Clues:

19A- Chief Keef’s song, “Love SOSA” is probably one of the most popular rap songs to ever exist, at least in my opinion. I cannot say I listen to this song in my free time, but it’s extremely recognizable when it comes on at a function.

42A- “La La Land” is one of my favorite movies ever, mostly because of the way this film incorporates music. The clue, “Instrument used often in ‘La La Land’” refers to the PIANO, which is played by the main character Seb. I think the instrumentals truly made this movie what it was.

49A- Anyone who keeps up with Taylor Swift knows that the “Name of Taylor Swift’s current tour” refers to ERAS. I personally never attended, but I was excited to make a relevant pop culture reference in this puzzle.

8D- This clue is UNDEBATABLE to any true Gilmore Girls fans. “Rory’s best boyfriend” is JESS by a mile. I think that Logan was a close second but Jess was for sure her soulmate. Anyway, if anyone reading this thinks her best boyfriend is Dean and wants to lose an argument, feel free to contact me.

28D- The clue, “Diner owner” is also a “Gilmore Girls” reference which solves to LUKE. He is featured in every single episode, as his diner is Lorelai and Rory’s go-to spot for every meal.

37D- I was excited to feature this one in my puzzle, mostly because it’s just such a fun word! The clue, “Quinoa alternative” refers to COUSCOUS. I prefer farro and quinoa over couscous, but it’s definitely in my top 3 go-to grain options.

Today’s Theme:

A few weeks ago I published my first ever Sunday crossword puzzle about Nature. Shortly afterward, my mom texted me and told me that I should make a GILMORE GIRLS theme puzzle. My mom and I have enjoyed watching “Gilmore Girls” together for years, and this puzzle is for her! I’ve never produced a piece of work and dedicated it to someone, but this puzzle is, without a doubt, for my mom. I would not be where I am today or even making this specific puzzle if it was not for her. She encouraged me to join the Daily in the first place and then gave me the idea for this puzzle, so I really owe it all to her.

Over the years, my mom and I have made references to different characters from the show in different scenarios in our actual lives, and watching this show together is an activity that has made us closer and spend more time together. My opinions on different characters have changed as I have gotten older, and I think that the show has mirrored some of my real-life experiences. 21-ACROSS is STARS HOLLOW, the hometown of Lorelai and Rory, and the location where most key events in the show take place. 26-ACROSS is GILMORE GIRLS, the name of the best show ever. 43-ACROSS is LAUREN GRAHAM, the lead actress who plays the smart and witty Lorelai Gilmore. 50-ACROSS is CONNECTICUT the state where everything in the show takes place: from dinner with their grandparents in Hartford, to Rory going to Yale in New Haven, and to everything in between in Stars Hollow. 8-DOWN is JESS (mentioned above in tricky clues) and 28-DOWN is LUKE (also mentioned above).

Answer Key: