Find alignment in this week’s Sunday puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello solvers, so happy to be back publishing on a Sunday! I’ve been hard at work editing minis, so I hope you’ve been enjoying them! This puzzle is one that has been sitting around for a bit. I actually submitted it for publication for the New York Times a while back, but didn’t see any luck. I’m super happy with the theme and fill, so I hope you appreciate it. If you have any comments or questions, you can reach me at vschmitt@umich.edu. If you would like to submit a puzzle, reach out to crosswords@umich.edu. Happy solving!

Tricky Clues:

10A/57A/33D. You might have been confused with these clues, as you might need to get some crosses to uncover some letters, but the ‘alternatives’ being referred to here are MACs and PCs, with the UNDO command on each one being cmd + z and ctrl + z, respectively.

16A. You might have written LEGO for this one, but “Small building block” in fact refers to ATOMs, the smallest building block out there! (If you’re curious, there are approximately 218 sextillion atoms in a standard 2×4 lego brick)

18A/61A. STRESSORS definitely contribute to anxiety, and as a former high school student I can certainly say that the SATS contributed to mine.

23D. The clue “Dumbo drop?” refers to ORDURE, as in animal excrement… This one was quite difficult to clue tastefully, but I was very happy with the punny reference to the movie “Operation Dumbo Drop”.

28D. I thought MICRONESIA would be in at least the top 10 smallest countries, but it’s actually all the way up at number 19!

Today’s Theme:

You may have noticed there are no theme revealer entries in this grid, instead, we have 3 entries with a mysterious “literally” at the end. Each of these entries consist of a word repeated in a line, what’s up with that? The key to this puzzle is looking at the entries literally!

Let’s start with our first theme entry: “Light at the end of the tunnel, literally.” This first part solves to RAY OF HOPE, but looking at the grid literally we have an actual ray of HOPE! Our second entry: “Image of preparation and organization, literally” solves to DUCKS IN A ROW, and we see a literal row of DUCKS! For our final entry we have: “Game show help, literally,” which solves to LIFELINE, and lo and behold, we see a line of LIFE!

Answer Key: