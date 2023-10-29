Try and figure out Maya’s petrifying puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Happy Halloween, and thanks for checking out this week’s puzzle! I’m super excited to put up my first Sunday grid of the year. This puzzle is full of fun references to things that I love — bands, movies, places — so I hope at least some of the entries are just as fun for you. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns at masegal@umich.edu; I’d love to hear from you. If you would like to submit a puzzle, reach out to crosswords@umich.edu!

Tricky Clues:

28A. The clue “Former Alaskan capital featured in ‘The Proposal’ ” refers to SITKA. Granted, this one is a bit tough if you’ve simply never heard of Sitka, but I had to throw something in there for the romcom fans. “The Proposal” is a classic Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock flick centered around an uptight boss and her assistant’s trip to Sitka, during which they may or may not start to see behind each other’s facades… and yada yada. I definitely recommend giving it a watch, if not for the plot or beautiful scenery, at least to bolster your crossword vocab.

47A. The “Highway that primarily overlooks 26-Down” is ONE, where 26-Down refers to OCEAN. I’m from California, and was super excited to get a nod to home in the grid. Highway 1 runs along the west coast and has stunning views of the ocean and beaches; driving with the windows down on the 1 is an unbeatable feeling. I also feel that now is a good time to mention that, yes, I say “the” before freeway numbers, and my friends have in fact pestered me about it for years. Nevertheless, I’ve stuck with it; what’s right is right.

64A.The clue “Trip vehicle?” refers to ACID. I was actually pretty proud of this one. For newer solvers, the question mark at the end of the clue suggests that the actual answer doesn’t have to do with the more common interpretation of the clue; in this case, this means you aren’t actually looking for a car, plane, or anything of that nature. Rather, it’s pointing to an acid trip, for which you could say that acid is the vehicle. I try to get a couple of tricks into my puzzles, and this one is certainly my favorite in this grid.

56D. The clue “Computer character encoding” refers to ASCII. For anyone unfamiliar, an ASCII table assigns decimal numbers to characters such as $, %, *, and !, as well as plain numbers and letters. I had some friends suggest that this clue might be tough for solvers outside of computer science, which is fair, but I actually first heard about ASCII tables in “The Martian.” In the film, there’s a scene in which Mark Watney is rummaging around Johanssen’s belongings on Mars in search of a conversion table, which he then uses to convert his messages to numbers and communicates with NASA back on earth. Pretty cool!

Today’s Theme:

For Halloween week, I wanted to do an appropriately themed puzzle, and after toying around with some ghost-related entries, I was pretty happy with the final grid. The reveal is at 59-across, with “Halloween attraction likely found at 20-, 37- and 44-Across” being HAUNTED HOUSES. Every remaining theme entry is a location that begins with a nod to some ghost. At 20-Across, we have PHANTOM PLANET, which demonstrates this pattern through “phantom.” If I’m being completely honest, while I did intend to create a Halloween grid, the idea really arose from trying to figure out how to fit Phantom Planet into a puzzle. Phantom Planet is a band whose most famous song, “California,” was used as the theme song for “The O.C.” That song holds a special place — in the middle of winter, you can find me wallowing around Ann Arbor, sinking into homesickness and listening to “California” over and over and over again. At 37-Across, we have GHOST VALLEY. While I love playing Mario Kart, I actually avoid Ghost Valley at all costs: In my opinion, it’s really one of the worst tracks. That said, it fit nicely here. Instead of defaulting to favorite ice cream flavor, I’m a huge advocate for using Mario Kart characters as an icebreaker. It tells you a lot about a person. Which character, which kart, and why? There’s a story behind it all. Personally, my favorite combo is Dry Bones on a Bullet Bike; my nextdoor neighbor was a Dry Bones guy growing up, and the Bullet Bike is the fastest option. Speed over control, always. Finally, 44-Across is MYRTLE BEACH, where Myrtle refers to Moaning Myrtle of the Harry Potter franchise. She’s really the most terrifying of all.

