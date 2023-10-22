Can you solve Mae’s vexing debut puzzle?

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hi solvers! I am new to the Michigan Daily Crossword team this semester, so I am excited to say that this is my first ever crossword being published! I hope you guys have as much fun solving puzzles as I do making them. Before this, I was just one of those people who did all of the NYT games before doing anything else productive in my day. If you love my puzzle, despise it, or have any suggestions, feel free to reach out to me at maemarsh@umich.edu. If you’d like to submit a puzzle of your own, email crosswords@umich.edu. Happy solving!

Tricky Clues:

7D. I was obsessed with The Secret History the first time I read it and now I consider it one of my favorite books, so I was so happy to be able to write this clue. I honestly had to fight to keep the clue as “‘The Secret History” author Donna”, apparently TARTT is also the last name of a character in the show Ted Lasso. Shout out to everyone who has read Donna’s books; you should check her out if you haven’t already!

22D. Okay I will admit, I did write the clue “2015 film starring Mae Whitman and Robbie Amell, “The ____” in order to insert my name in the puzzle. A little self conceited? Maybe. Relatable? I hope so. The answer to this clue is DUFF, completing the title to this coming-of-age movie.

40D. Honestly, if I saw the clue “Angered and Enraged?” in a crossword, I would have to sit with it for a minute. I personally always find clues that have a little misdirection the most tricky to solve, but also the most fun! The answer to this clue is ANAGRAMS, which are words or phrases that share the same set of letters. I really liked this clue, mostly because angered and enraged are also synonyms!

Today’s Theme:

When I finally broke down and bought a Switch, there was so much nostalgia associated with all of the games I had played on my chrome pink DS. My personal favorite was any Pokémon game, especially the Diamond/Pearl set. I came up with today’s theme while I was playing my Switch recently, mercilessly slaughtering my friends in Mario Kart. I don’t want to name any names, but you know who you are. This theme is revealed at 34-Across, with START OF GAME. This entry hints at the other 3 theme entries. At 20-Across, “One who oversees multiple schools” is a SUPERINTENDENT. The revealer in this entry is the start to the popular multiplayer game where if you were the younger sibling playing, you were most likely Luigi: “Super Mario Bros.” At 43-Across, the clue “New England state where ‘Gilmore Girls’ is set” refers to CONNECTICUT, and if you connect the revealer to a number you get Connect Four, the classic board game. The clue at 59-Across “A measure of how fast one types,” refers to WORDS PER MINUTE, which is one of my favorite entries in the grid. This leads to the game Words With Friends, which is a game I’m allowing despite having never played it because of how much I love the entry.

Answer Key: