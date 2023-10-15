Can you crack Dani’s debut puzzle?

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello solvers, and welcome back to another Michigan Daily crossword! This is the first 15×15 puzzle I’ve ever made, and I’m really excited for you guys to solve it. I severely underestimated how difficult making a Sunday crossword would be, so I hope you all enjoy it! If you enjoyed this puzzle, have any complaints, want to talk about Phoebe Bridgers or have any other comments, feel free to email me at danimoli@umich.edu. If you’d like to submit a puzzle of your own, you can email crosswords@umich.edu. Happy Sunday!

Tricky Clues:

35A. I’ve never actually read anything by DYLAN THOMAS, but it is one of my favorite songs from Better Oblivion Community Center – a duo comprised of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. I recommend watching the music video too, which was directed by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner!

44 & 54D. This one is definitely the trickiest entry in the puzzle. This answer was divided among two words and clued as “split personality,” thus referring to ENNEAGRAM with the wordplay being that the entry itself is split. I think I’ve taken every personality quiz on the internet, and the enneagram test is a pretty popular one. The test assigns you one of nine personality types, and I encourage you to try it out if you haven’t already.

2D. Also known as ORION’s Belt, the Three Kings are my favorite stars. Three Kings Day was one of my favorite holidays when I was a kid, because it’s basically just a second Christmas. In my family, the children left their shoes outside filled with grass for the kings’ camels to eat, and they left gifts for us in return!

62A. I’m from Minnesota, so I had to mention my home state somehow. I’ve definitely seen my fair share of LOONs, which is our state bird. The mascot of Minnesota’s MLS team, Minnesota United FC, is actually a loon.

11D. I finally got around to reading “The Song of Achilles,” so Greek mythology has been on my mind as of recently. The god of war, ARES, is not a character in the book, but he is very well known as a son of Zeus and one of the 12 Olympians. Those among you who were fans of Percy Jackson growing up would’ve found this elementary.

Today’s Theme:

It took me about five seconds to decide what theme I wanted to use for my first ever 15×15; I obviously chose PHOEBE BRIDGERS, which was revealed in 58-Across. Bridgers is one of my favorite artists of all time, and I saw her, Lucy Dacus and JULIEN BAKER (43-Across) perform in their band boygenius this summer with my friends. It was the best day of my life, and I truly mean that. The other themed entries are 35-Across with DYLAN THOMAS, a Welsh poet from the early 1900s who is the namesake of a famous Phoebe Bridgers song, and 20-Across with “MOTION SICKNESS”, which is the most popular song from her album Stranger in the Alps.

Answer Key: