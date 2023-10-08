Try and solve Ellen’s debut Sunday!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello crossword solvers! Welcome back to The Michigan Daily Crossword! I’m a huge crossword enthusiast, and outside of actually paying attention, it is probably my favorite thing to do during class! Anyway, this is my first 15×15 puzzle ever, so I am very proud that this is getting published. I put a lot of time and thought into this crossword and I really hope you guys enjoy it! For questions, comments, compliments, or complaints, you can reach me at edrejza@umich.edu. If you are interested in submitting a puzzle to the crossword team, email crosswords@umich.edu. Happy spooky season!!

Tricky Clues:

42A. Penne ALLA vodka, also known as “Gigi Hadid pasta” is a fan favorite for college students. I will admit that this clue may be a little tricky for those of you who are not familiar with romance languages.

45A. Finding NEMO has always been one of my favorite Disney movies. I was really excited to include the clue “Clownfish star of the 2003 movie” into my puzzle about a movie that I grew up watching because a lot of other students here probably share that experience. It makes me feel old that the movie is now over 20 years old because it came out the year I was born.

8D. I was recently informed that WASABI in America is not real Wasabi and is instead just green-dyed horseradish. So most of the people doing this puzzle have probably never tried real wasabi. Kinda crazy. Nevertheless, it remains a “Spicy sushi condiment” that can be found in every sushi restaurant.

10D. Okay confession. I’ve never been to SARASOTA, Florida, a “City south of Tampa.” The last time I went to Florida it was spring break in Miami, so the complete opposite side of Florida. However, I do hope to visit Sarasota one day! If anyone reading this has recommendations of things to do or places to stay, feel free to contact me.

55D. I’m assuming that almost everyone had to read Jane EYRE at some point during their academic career, for me it was my freshman year of high school English class. I’ll be honest, my fourteen-year-old self did not love reading this book, but 5 years later I appreciate the character development of “Brontë heroine” Jane, as well as Mr. Rochester.

58D. This clue made me laugh when I made it because I feel like I see the same 3 types of water bottles on campus: Stanley cups, Hydro Flasks, and YETI cups. Personally, I sport my $5 plastic Gatorade bottle every day, but only because I lost my Hydro Flask. Generally, college students tend to have a Yeti when their water bottle is “Not a Stanley or Hydro Flask.”

Today’s Theme:

I’ve always had a passion for NATURE and all things science. I grew up watching Animal Planet and Planet Earth, took AP Chemistry in high school, and my favorite spot at the University of Michigan is Nichols Arboretum. I’ve always just been drawn to the world outside, which has fueled my love for travel and adventure as I have grown older. I’ve debated from time to time majoring in earth science or chemistry. For some reason, I decided to major in history, which is another one of my interests, despite it seeming diametrically opposed to earth science. 17-Across is SPRING HAS SPRUNG; I personally believe that classes on the first warm day of spring should be canceled at Michigan because we deserve a day off for surviving the long, grueling winter, just a suggestion! One of my Earth minicourses I took last semester was about rock formation, so 27-Across is VOLCANIC ROCKS. 48-Across is NATURAL CAUSES which is what 27-Across, 17-Across, and 64-Across all relate too. Finally, 64-Across is EYE OF THE TORNADO which refers to a phenomenon that isn’t actually real. In this puzzle, I tried to include elements of nature from different topic ranges as well as elements of pop culture to make this feel less like a pop quiz taken in the Chemistry Building.

