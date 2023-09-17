Try out this week’s risqué Sunday puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello solvers! I’m happy to be back constructing for you all, and I hope you enjoy what we have in store for you today. Our Sunday puzzles shouldn’t be much harder than the ones we were publishing last winter, but we are considering launching “Themeless Saturdays” which would be a monthly addition that is a slightly more difficult puzzle. As you may have noticed, we are also publishing 5×5 mini puzzles, so you can also satisfy your crossword cravings during the week. Due to this intense increase in production, the Crossword is officially accepting applications for the fall semester! For those of you who are interested in becoming a constructor, you can apply here. For those of you who are here strictly to solve, happy puzzling!

Tricky Clues:

38A. “New Girl,” with Zooey Deschanel starring as JESS, is one of my favorite TV shows of all time. I am a big fan of sitcoms in general, but I have watched every season of this series many times over.

64A. I not only love crosswords, but puzzles of all kinds. The New York Times sudoku puzzles are criminally underrated. This word, NINES, pays homage to the deceptively simple numbers that make up one of my favorite games of all time.

3D. Tara Lipinski – a former queen of the RINK, this Olympic figure skater is one of my favorites. She is second only to Yuzuru Hanyu in my books.

11D. Like most of the world, I have been obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo’s newest album Guts. But before she was a worldwide sensation selling out entire stadiums, she dropped the album SOUR. If you haven’t already, I would highly recommend giving both albums a listen.

Today’s Theme:

I wrote this puzzle over the summer when I was in a silly goofy mood. The revealer entryis pretty straightforward and can be found at 42-Across with SEX. The other theme entries can be found at 17-Across with BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, 25-Across with SHAG CARPET, 43-Across with BONE MARROW and 56-Across with NAIL APPOINTMENT. If you haven’t caught on already, these are all euphemisms for sex.

