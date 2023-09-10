Welcome back to a new semester of the Sunday Crossword!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello solvers! I’m happy to be back constructing for you all, and I hope you enjoy what we have in store for you today. Our Sunday puzzles shouldn’t be much harder than the ones we were publishing last winter, but we are considering launching “Themeless Saturdays” which would be a monthly addition that is a slightly more difficult puzzle. As you may have noticed, we are also publishing 5×5 mini puzzles, so you can also satisfy your crossword cravings during the week. Due to this intense increase in production, the Crossword is officially accepting applications for the fall semester! For those of you who are interested in becoming a constructor, you can apply here. For those of you who are here strictly to solve, happy puzzling!

Tricky Clues:

10A. The clue “‘What’s your ___?’ (lazy pickup line)” refers to SNAP. This entry was inspired by a DM that my friend got from some guy that she had never met before. I’ll give you some free advice right now: If you want to express interest in a person, especially if you have never talked to them before, you need to put some effort into it. My personal favorite is “Are you Italian? Because I’d love to Rome around campus with you.” That might be why I’m still single.

16A. The clue “Long ride?” refers to LIMO. For those of you that had some trouble with it, a quick reminder that whenever you see a question mark at the end of a clue, alarm bells should be going off in your head. A question mark implies not only that the clue has an alternative meaning, but said alternative meaning will lead you to the correct answer. In this case, the literal “long ride” is not a TRIP or a TREK, but a LIMO

64A. The term “Cockney” is used to describe anybody from London, more specifically somebody from East London. If you were having trouble with this entry, that extra bit of context might help you realize that “Cockney greeting” refers to ELLO. I was tempted to be boring and clue this entry as “Spanish pronoun,” but I’ve been watching so much “Peaky Blinders” and “Top Boy” recently that British slang has infected my brain beyond recognition. I strongly envy those of you who can pull off any of the British accents.

69A.The clue “Oceanic nation with the capital Nuku’alofa,” refers to TONGA. You really thought you could make it through a Pavan puzzle without a reference to a world capital? Ridiculous. While geography in general is the mortal enemy of many Americans, Oceanic geography in particular can be especially brutal. By the time I graduate, those of you who religiously solve our puzzles will hopefully have learned at least one new world capital.

37D. The clue “Golf ball material” refers to BALATA. I am actually sorry about this one. I didn’t even know that balata was a thing until my grid forced me to learn about it. Maybe the golf nerds among you may have been able to figure this one out, but at least the rest of us learned something new in the process.

Today’s Theme:

I wanted to keep with our longstanding tradition of having the first theme of the semester pertain to the University, and I was pretty happy with what I was able to come up with. The big reveal can be found at 47-Across, with END ALL BE ALL. It was pretty hard to clue this entry, but the rest of the theme makes up for that in my opinion. The other theme entries can be found at 20-Across with MASON HALL, 29-Across with INGALLS MALL, and 58-Across with FESTIFALL. The idea is that all of these entries, while being events and locations at the University of Michigan, all end with ALL, linking them to the theme of END ALL BE ALL. For the longest time, I only had MASON HALL and FESTIFALL, and I was racking my brain trying to think of a third entry that fit. After about a week of this, I was talking to one of my friends about the theme when he immediately suggested INGALLS MALL! I was completely unaware of the fact that the clock tower actually has a name, and it was a real stroke of luck that it is what it is.

