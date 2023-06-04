Celebrate the times with this week’s puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE – Hello solvers! As I set out to construct this week’s puzzle, I juggled with a number of themes before I settled upon this one. While it wasn’t super easy to make it all fit in a 15×15 grid, I was happy with the final result. This was the case until the New York Times published their Sunday puzzle this week with a startlingly similar theme. It’s hard not to feel a little silly about your own puzzle when The Times publishes a better version of your work just hours before, but I was proud enough with what I had done to still want to share it with you all. I hope you enjoy the solve, and as always, any correspondence you wish to send my way can be directed to pavkan@umich.edu. Have a great rest of your day!

Tricky Clues:

40A. If you were on Instagram in early 2019, then you might remember a huge craze around a specific post. As of today, this post has amassed over 60 million likes. For years, it held the record by a comfortable margin, until an Argentinian man decided to post a picture of himself and a trophy. Thus, the clue “Subject of the second most-liked Instagram post” refers to the world record EGG.

46A. I sincerely hope that most of you found this one pretty easy. I’m only adding it here because I really wanted to talk about it, and to encourage those of you who found it difficult to drop everything that you’re doing right now and go watch Cars. A modern masterclass in storytelling, Cars taught a younger me numerous invaluable lessons. It is easily in my top three movies of all time. For those of you unfortunate enough to not have seen this movie, the clue “Lightning McQueen’s best friend” refers to MATER.

70A. This clue utilizes some pretty straightforward wordplay, and I love wordplay. The clue “Eye-opener?” refers to ALARM, as in an alarm clock. Hopefully, solving this entry gave you an “aha!” moment.

11D. Over the last few months, my roommate has put me on to Queer Eye, and it is so much fun. I love college because I spend time with people that introduce me to stuff that I otherwise probably never would have experienced, and this show is most definitely one of those things. I highly recommend it, and those of you that watch the show probably already knew that the clue “Jonathan Van Ness’ duties in ‘Queer Eye’” refers to MAKEOVERS. Note the pluralization of the clue; that theme has tripped me up so many times in the past.

53D. The clue “Spanish resort island” refers to IBIZA. One day, when I’m hopefully rich and not famous, I’ll get the chance to take a proper European vacation. When that day comes, Ibiza will be near the top of the list of places to visit. Who could resist the incredible beaches and nightlife of the Spanish islands?

Today’s Theme:

This week’s theme really had to be published either now or in the next four weeks, as it revolves around Pride month! I had always been interested in trying to fit the colors of the rainbow into a puzzle, but there were too many and it was too chaotic of a fill for me to seriously pursue it. You may have noticed that in this puzzle, with a number of the theme entries being in unconventional spots throughout the grid. Nevertheless, I felt that it was a necessary concession to make the puzzle solvable, and I’m generally happy with how it turned out. There are two long revealers in this puzzle, with PRIDE MONTH being found at 64-Across and LGBTQ FLAG at 34-Down. The next challenge when constructing was to fit the six colors into the grid. With a little bit of fiddling, I managed to squeeze in YELLOW at 23-Across, INDIGO at 25-Across, VIOLET at 35-Across, RED at 42-Across, GREEN at 8-Down, and ORANGE at 10-Down. To make things just a little bit harder for myself (and you), I tried to make each of the clues refer to something other than the color itself. I hope you all have a safe and wonderful Pride month, and we will see you next week with another puzzle!

Answer Key: