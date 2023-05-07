Take a swing at our first themeless puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE – Hello crossword cronies! Welcome to the second puzzle in our summer series and the first ever themeless crossword! I recently got into making themeless puzzles to take a break from themed ones and have been thoroughly enjoying building these. For obvious reasons, there will not be a “Today’s Theme” section below. If you have any questions or corrections feel free to email me at vschmitt@umich.edu. If you would like to contribute to the crossword, email the editor at pavkan@umich.edu. Happy solving!

Tricky Clues:

16A. “Ones with guns put away” refers to OFF DUTY COPS, this was definitely a harder one to clue without completely giving it away, so I hope it wasn’t too difficult.

41A. “English soccer powerhouse, to fans” is MAN U, in reference to Manchester United. Manchester United is the winningest team in English soccer’s history, with 13 Premier League titles and 2 Champions League titles.

50A. You might have thought that “Barked, as a pup” was YIPPED, but it actually refers to ARFED. I feel like there are many cute puppy sounds to pick from for this one so it’s a good toughie.

62A. “Prepares for printing” is TYPESETS, the process of meticulously setting type on a printing press. I actually got to do this for my Typography class in the Book Arts Studio at the Duderstadt center, I encourage you to check it out!

36D. The clue “FXB building major, to students” refers to AERO, which is student slang for Aerospace Engineering! The Francois-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) building on north campus houses this major!

Answer Key: