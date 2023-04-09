Can you solve Madi’s second puzzle?

SUNDAY PUZZLE — The semester is winding down, the weather is heating up, and State Street construction is still going strong, but I’m back with my second ever published puzzle! True to form, this puzzle is also named after a Taylor Swift song. I’m nothing if not consistent! If you have any questions or spot any errors, you can reach me at madihamm@umich.edu. If you are interested in writing puzzles for The Daily, reach out to pavkan@umich.edu. Have fun!

Tricky Clues:

15A. The clue, “Wrestler Hogan” refers to WWE Legend HULK Hogan. During spring break, I visited Tampa, FL with my family. While there, we dined at Hogan’s restaurant per my dad’s request. Since it’s mostly a bar and we went at 6 PM, there was nothing there besides the sound of loud music. Our food arrived very quickly, we took selfies with the life-sized Hulk Hogan statue, and left to get ice cream within the hour.

61A. “Chipotle alternative” refers to QDOBA. Rumor has it that there is going to be a Qdoba built in the basement of the Michigan Union. Personally, I prefer Qdoba to Chipotle. Better chips, better guac – plus, in my hometown, the Qdoba is only a two minute drive away, compared to the much further Chipotle.

69A. Fun fact, I have actually never studied in the UGLI. For those of you who don’t know, “UGLI” is the nickname for the Shapiro Undergraduate Library on the U-M campus. Personally, I find the lack of light depressing; I prefer to study in the League or in the Union.

59D. I have several favorite artists: Henri Matisse, Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keefe are a few, but my favorite is Vincent van GOGH. A while ago, I was given a phone case with some of his artwork on it, and I fell into a rabbit hole surrounding his life story, potential murder, artwork, etc. My favorite painting is “Cafe Terrace at Night”– go check it out!

60D. Two years ago, I dressed up as ELLE Woods for Halloween – complete with a tiny stuffed dog in a purse. She is my icon – a genius girlboss who wears pink and has full confidence in herself? Um, yes please!

64D. While I followed the ANNA Delvey trial closely while it occurred, many people just recently heard about it once Netflix released the show based on it called “Inventing Anna”. I watched the whole thing, despite finding it less entertaining than the actual trial. I wish I could be a convincing con artist, but I think I would start laughing the second they brought me the bill.

Today’s Theme:

Originally, I was trying to make a puzzle based around the colors of the rainbow, but then I realized that would be way too much work and I set aside that project for another time. I still wanted to make a puzzle based around colors, and the first thing that came to mind was a stoplight! In case you couldn’t tell, the first part of 17-Across is RED, in REDETERMINATION; 27-Across is YELLOW, in YELLOW PEPPER; and 49-Across is GREEN, in GREEN LANTERN. All together, these colors make a stoplight. The revealer clue is HEAD-ON COLLISION – something that might happen if you ignore a stoplight! This puzzle took me more time than it needed to, since in my first few versions I placed the stoplight colors upside down and had to completely start over. I guess it’s a good reminder to always Google things, even when you are confident in your memory. It will fail you.

