Try out Meryn’s debut, tournament themed puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Happy (almost) April solvers! I am so excited to be publishing my first ever crossword puzzle. I am an avid solver myself, anxiously awaiting the day that I solve a New York Times Sunday puzzle in one sitting. Surprisingly, making crossword puzzles is a lot harder than it looks, but I was super excited about the theme that I came up with. Reach out with any questions, comments, or feedback to merynd@umich.edu.

Tricky Clues:

46A. The clue, “Kardashian or Possible” refers to KIMS, as in Kim Kardashian and Kim Possible. Whether you keep up on Sundays or not, it’s safe to say that Kim Kardashian has become a household name. If you ask a fan of early 2000s Disney shows, however, Kim Possible may take the crown of “Most Iconic Kim.”

10D. Birds do all sorts of wacky things. For example, the crows on campus flock together in what seems like the hundreds. Emperor penguins even bow to each other as a form of courtship. The answer to the clue “How a flamingo might stand,” is ON ONE LEG, and refers to one of my favorite bird oddities. When I saw these beautiful pink birds in Florida for the first time, I was amazed, but equally curious as to why they don’t just stand on both feet!

64A. “One member of the ‘Hunger Games’ love triangle” refers to District 12’s GALE Hawthorne. Maturing is realizing that #TeamGALE was not the right choice after all. There is a “Hunger Games” renaissance occurring right in front of our eyes, and I could not be more excited. I love watching social media users debate the merits of Peeta and Gale and, of course, asserting that Katniss can do no wrong. There really is an ancient tweet of mine that reads “Team Gale,” and although I have shifted to support Peeta, I will never delete my tweet as a reminder of my character growth.

16A. The simple clue “Boredom,” refers to ENNUI. For seasoned crossword solvers, this might have been an easy fill, but it’s almost impossible if you’re unfamiliar with the term. I often recall a scene in “How I Met Your Mother” in which Ted runs into Will Shortz at a party and discovers that the NYT puzzle often uses “Ulee’s Gold” as a clue because of the vowels. I suppose with this clue, I am simply emulating King Shortz by implementing three vowels in a five letter word.

68A. It’s taking me days on end, but I have resolved that 2023 will be the year that I watch “Lord of the Rings” for the first time. I loved “Harry Potter”, so how different could it be? Sorry if that offends any fans. The clue “Tolkien tree creatures” refers to ENTS, and from what I gather, they’re creepy looking despite standing up for a good cause. Hopefully this clue appeals to any LOTR fans, and if they’re reading this, you should definitely watch “Game of Thrones.”

Today’s Theme:

The revealer to today’s theme can be found at 54-Across: MARCH MADNESS. Although we were not lucky enough to see the Wolverines play in the NCAA tournament this year, there is no doubt that March Madness is something everyone can get into and enjoy. There are three other clues that lead to this reveal and feature some of many exciting times in the tournament. 20-Across features the SWEET SIXTEEN, an especially exciting section of the tournament that transpired over the past week with lots of great play. My personal favorite play of the round was the Kansas State alley-oop. 34-Across highlights CINDERELLA, and it appears that this year’s is Princeton (honorable mention to Fairleigh Dickinson – great work New Jersey!). 40-Across reveals UPSET ALERT, a notification I personally love receiving as I took many random risks with my bracket this year. March is always a magical time of year for basketball fans, and I find it even more exciting this year, actually being in college. I love watching all my hometown friends go wild over these games because now we really have dogs in the fight. March Madness truly is one of America’s greatest athletic pastimes, and I can’t wait to see this year’s champion (hopefully an underdog).

Answer Key: