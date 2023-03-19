Go on a world tour with Dash’s debut puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hello solvers! Welcome to the seventh Michigan Daily crossword. I have enjoyed solving crosswords for a long time, and I am incredibly excited to publish my first one! I’d like to thank everyone from The Daily who helped me edit, test and publish this puzzle. Per usual, the tricky clues, theme, and answer key can be found below. If you have any corrections, comments, concerns, questions or anything else, please don’t hesitate to email me at dashsilv@umich.edu – Enjoy!

Tricky Clues:

43A. While this one may not have been particularly challenging to some of you, I know there is a significant group of solvers who were stumped by this one. “Ultra spicy rolled chip brand,” refers to TAKIS. Growing up on the west coast, Takis were extremely popular, and I couldn’t get enough of them. Seeing them expand across the country was a phenomenon that I was somewhat expecting, but was still a bit of a shock to see.

51A. “Game that arouses suspicion?” refers to AMONG US. While making this grid, it was not my initial intent to include this as an answer. However, while filling it out, the game naturally began to fit in and I had no choice but to relive 2020 by making it an option. Therefore, I begrudgingly included it in this puzzle, as I know many people (including myself) had an Among Us phase. Fortunately, or unfortunately depending on your preference, we have mostly moved on as a society.

3D. In my opinion, this is the hardest clue in the puzzle. “Sweet encloser?” refers to HOME. Get it? No? Let me explain. This clue refers to the adage “home sweet home,” in which the word “sweet” is enclosed on either side by the word “home.” This clue may have been difficult, but I believed that it was a somewhat clever trick.

46D. I am a huge football fan, so I was especially happy that I could get this entry to fit in the grid. For those of you who don’t watch football, the clue “NFL quarterback Derek,” refers to Derek CARR, who was the quarterback of the Raiders for many years. I feel as though Carr was unrightfully criticized for the performance of the Raiders for many years, and, as a Chargers fan, I wish him the best of luck in New Orleans.

61D. This one can also be quite tricky if you aren’t well versed in the women’s suffrage movement, but “Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s compatriot (abbr.)” refers to SBA, or Susan B. Anthony. Originally clued around the Sport Business Association at the University of Michigan, SBA is not a very common acronym. Therefore, the clue had to be changed, and while I don’t personally associate the letters SBA with Susan B. Anthony, it made more sense for the scope of this puzzle.

Today’s Theme:

As made evident by the title of this grid, the theme of today’s puzzle was “Hidden Cities.” I have been interested in geography for the majority of my life, and getting to use my knowledge of cities in a creative way was a great joy. The theme revealer at 44-Across, clued with references to Atlantis and El Dorado, is HIDDEN CITIES. If you got that, it may have helped you realize that there are cities hidden within the other long entries. At 17-Across, for example, the clue “Classroom counting aid,” refers to NUMBER LINE, which hides the German capital city of Berlin. 60-Across had the answer of BISTRO MENU, which of course includes Rome, the capital city of Italy. For 26-Across, which in my opinion is the most challenging of the bunch, the answer is TIKTOK YOUTHS; this, of course, hides Japan’s capital city, Tokyo. While these are all well-known cities across the world, it was difficult choosing which cities to incorporate into the puzzle, and these ones made the cut. A couple of honorable mentions were ACAI ROOTS for Cairo, Egypt, which I was a fan of but just couldn’t fit into the puzzle. Another one was SLIM ADVANTAGE for Lima, Peru. I hope everyone found this theme to be enjoyable and slightly thought-provoking.

Answer Key: