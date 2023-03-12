Try to crack the theme of Irena’s first puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hi solvers, welcome back to The Michigan Daily crossword! I’m so excited to be sharing my first ever crossword with you all. As someone who can’t solve anything harder than the New York Times Monday puzzle, it was so much fun creating a crossword of my own. I ran into a lot of unexpected issues and had to take multiple attempts at constructing the grid, but it was super rewarding to finally make all the pieces fit together. My favorite part was definitely coming up with all of the clues. Shoutout to Eric, Pavan and everyone on the crosswords team for making this possible — I hope you all have as much fun solving it as I did making it! Feel free to reach out to me at irenayli@umich.edu for any questions, concerns or feedback.

Tricky Clues:

6A: Though I’m not a big basketball fan, I grew up attending games at the Rose Quarter to cheer on my hometown team, the Portland Trail Blazers. Damian “DAME” Lillard has played with the Trail Blazers for over a decade, was named Rookie of the Year in 2012 and is known for making game- and series-winning shots at the buzzer. My 10th grade social studies teacher would often start class by showing us highlights from the previous night’s Blazers game, many of which were Dame’s buzzer beaters.

21A: I am majorly claustrophobic and probably couldn’t last more than a week living in a VAN, but I deeply respect the granola girls who manage to make #VanLife work. There’s no way it’s as cute and cozy as the TikTok girlies make it seem — and needing to live out of a vehicle is nothing new — but I won’t pretend like I haven’t wasted hours watching van transformation videos.

1D: Repeat fans of The Michigan Daily crossword might know that Madi HAMMOND is the brains behind the series’ bejeweled fourth installment, a super fun and shiny puzzle published a few weeks ago. If you haven’t already, I highly recommend trying your hand at it. Apologies to those who only do the crossword in print.

2D: The name of ECUADOR is the Spanish word for equator, where the South American country lies. Most of Ecuador is located below the equator, but there’s a small portion that’s in the northern hemisphere. The Galápagos Islands, an archipelago province of Ecuador, also lies right around 0 degrees latitude.

33D: Nice guys finish LAST … at least according to incel rhetoric. That’s a whole can of worms that I won’t go into. But I will say that my first encounter with the phrase itself was a parody song by old-school YouTuber Ryan Higa that, to this day, I sometimes find myself singing. It has no right being that catchy. Did anyone else grow up spending hours on end watching age-inappropriate comedy sketch YouTube videos? I think having unrestricted internet access as a child might have permanently altered my brain chemistry.

56D: As a longtime listener of girl group Girls’ Generation, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to include (part of) one of their song titles in the puzzle. I Got A BOY has proven to be one of the most influential releases in the K-pop genre, inspiring an entirely new production style and song structure that is still being emulated in new releases over a decade later.

Today’s Theme:

Today’s theme reveal lies at 50-Across: PHONING IT IN. Each of the other clues is a phrase unrelated to telephones that contains a theme word in it: MUSCLE CELL lies at 17-Across, the latter word hinting at the cellular theme. At 24-Across we have WEDDING RING, then there’s SNOW MOBILE at 58-Across to round out the set. And though this wasn’t intended to be a part of the theme, “EASY A” at 54-Across refers to a class that you can succeed in with minimum effort. I always wondered why “phoning it in” was used to describe doing something half heartedly, because it doesn’t really seem to have anything to do with phones. But according to Google, the phrase originated in the world of theater as a popular joke describing actors who had so few lines that they could give their performance over the phone rather than being present on stage. Another phone-esque phrase that actually has nothing to do with phones is “dialing it in,” but it pretty much means the opposite of phoning it in. How confusing.

