Enjoy figuring out Maya’s brilliant debut puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — What’s up, solvers! Welcome back to The Daily’s crossword section. I am SO excited to share my first puzzle with you all. I had a lot of fun making it, and I hope you enjoy solving it; setting the grid was certainly a challenge, but I’m proud of the finished product! I really appreciate everyone at The Daily who helped me edit, and my roommates for being my test audience. I also sent the first draft of this puzzle to my parents, who said that the clues were “very me.” I wish that “very me” was synonymous with “clever” or “witty,” but alas, it actually means that my One Direction and Hannah Montana clues were, and I quote, “predictable.” They call it predictable, I call it tasteful… I’ll leave it to you to decide. Meet me down at the bottom of this page for an explanation of the title and theme, but other than that, happy solving! If you have any questions, suggestions, corrections, or comments, please feel free to shoot me an email at masegal@umich.edu — I’d love to hear from you.

Tricky Clues:

10A. Hot take: I don’t like blue raspberry. This has gotten me into some trouble with my friends, but to that I say, what even is blue raspberry? What’s it made of? How can you describe the taste of a completely artificial creation? I have yet to hear an answer I’m satisfied with, so if you think you’ve nailed the flavor profile of blue raspberry, my email is at the top of this page and I welcome your arguments. That being said, my “movie theater drink” of choice is a cherry ICEE. I’d also like to give a shoutout here to my friends Meghna and Alec — a tragically spilled icee became a relic of our middle school group chat, so they both commented on this answer upon seeing the puzzle.

35A. Here, “the DiCaprio difference” refers to the fact that Hollywood’s golden boy is infamous for the AGE differences in his relationships. Yikes. Look, everyone wants to hang on to their youth, but most people don’t take such sayings quite so literally. However, credit where credit is due: When I went to find the name of his most recent girlfriend for this note, I discovered that he’s apparently trying to ditch his image of dating much-younger women. I applaud the effort. “Titanic” is one of my favorite movies of all time (I have a poster in my room!), and I look forward to watching the film with the knowledge that Leo’s current girlfriend isn’t the same age as he was during production 20 years ago. Here’s a handy graph for further reference.

50A. This was a last minute addition, so I wanted to make it a fun clue. Let me set the scene: you’re driving, sunglasses on and windows down on a warm summer day. Is there any better feeling than hearing “Young Money!,” an absolutely iconic producer TAG, come over the sound system? I tend to associate the tag, as I assume most people do, with Nicki Minaj. She’s doing important work: who else would teach us to keep an eye out for Selener?

4D. I personally think that short name clues are super hard if you don’t happen to know the person being referenced, but I tried to make this particular one guessable given a letter or two. “Comedian Friedman” refers to JENA Friedman. In deep lockdown, I went down a rabbit hole of watching stand-up comedy and she quickly became one of my favorites. She has an awesome slate of work, including an awesome show on Adult Swim, and I highly recommend giving her a watch for some good dry humor.

8D. In case you’ve never attended an institution with a uniform, “features often found on school uniform skirts” are PLEATS. The classic uniform skirt is, more specifically, plaid with pleats: think “Gossip Girl” or “School of Rock.” After seeing “School of Rock” for the first time, I was really enticed by the cool, inherently punk vibes of a good pleated uniform skirt. Yet, the only uniform I had to wear (for a period of elementary school) involved a green polo shirt and khakis… decidedly uncool.

43D. This one was a bit of a trick. For less experienced solvers, the question mark typically denotes a sort of wordplay; In this case, to “give a hand” is usually to offer help, but it can also mean to DEAL a hand of cards. I don’t know about you, but I hated being the dealer when I was younger. You definitely won’t catch me in Vegas anytime soon.

Today’s Theme:

The key to the theme is at 56-Across, with RELATIVE MINOR. In music, a major key’s relative minor is the minor key with the same key signature, or contains all of the same notes. It’s a pretty cool concept: depending on where you start a scale, the same set of notes can sound major or minor! For the purposes of this puzzle, however, “relative minor” refers to notable children, or “relative minors,” of celebrities. For example, at 20-Across, you’ve got SPRAINED ANKLE, a rather unpleasant injury. But this is a theme entry, and the “(Eugene Levy)” at the end of the clue signifies that DAN, Eugene Levy’s relative minor, will fill the bolded squares. A fun twist, I hope? The pattern is the same for the remaining two entries. At 29-Across you have INTERSTELLAR, with a nod to Stella McCartney, a famous designer in her own right. Finally, at 46-Across, we have SKATEBOARDER. My friends know that I talk endlessly about my goal of being a good skateboarder, but that unfortunately requires pushing through my current state of incompetence. In this last entry, we have Kate Hudson, the daughter of Goldie Hawn, rounding out the theme. Everything she touches turns to gold: her IMDb archive is extensive, but “How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days” stands out as being high on my list of quotable movies. A true icon.

Answer Key: