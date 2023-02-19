Try your luck at Madi’s effervescent debut puzzle!

SUNDAY PUZZLE — Hellooooo, solvers! I cannot express how exciting it is to be publishing my first! Ever! Crossword! Until you try making one yourself (which I highly encourage you to do), it’s impossible to understand how both challenging and fun it is. Shoutout to Pavan for helping to get this off the ground and to my parents for fueling my crossword obsession. The title for today’s puzzle comes from the song “Paper Rings” by Taylor Swift. If you have any questions or comments about the puzzle, feel free to email me at madihamm@umich.edu. Make sure to check out the editor’s note below the answer key, and I hope you have a sparkling good time solving this puzzle!

Tricky Clues:

58A. One of my favorite questions to ask new people is “Which bulk store did your family shop at?” My family was partial to SAMS Club, a notorious “Costco rival.” Consequently, I am and will forever be a staunch enemy of Costco. I have many fond memories of the people who checked the receipts also drawing a smiley face on my hand with a highlighter. Such fun.

7D. In the original version of this crossword, I had BLANC as one of the words, but through edits, I lost it. I wanted to keep the “Glass Onion” homage, and since acclaimed actor Daniel Craig plays both Benoit Blanc in the “Knives Out” universe and James Bond in the, well, Bond universe, I created the “Blanc and Craig alter ego” clue for BOND! Clever, right?

26D. If you have ever seen the critically acclaimed show Grey’s Anatomy, then you probably remember the iconic episode where Cristina is stabbed with an ICICLE. This, along with plenty of online discourse, has convinced me that the “perfect murder weapon” is, in fact, an icicle. It stabs, clearly; it melts, so no fingerprints; and it is seasonally on-theme for a winter murder.

27D. This one is a little tricky. If you didn’t know, “intaglio” is an art technique that essentially involves etching a design onto a surface, inking then relief-printing. Therefore, “one creating an intaglio” would be an ETCHER! It’s super cool — if you have never seen this, check it out! Personally, I am too afraid of slicing my fingers off with etching tools to ever try this, but I have much respect for those artists who brave the blade.

34D. Mathematically, “1/cos” = SEC. I am very sad to say that I am currently in MATH 115, or Calc 1, and I do not enjoy it very much. This clue serves as both a depressing reminder of my upcoming math exam and as a reminder for you to go study, because I’m sure you’re procrastinating right now.

46D. This clue pays homage to my friend Sara, who has a life threatening peanut allergy. I am very sorry, Sara, that you will never be able to enjoy a delicious REESES without a painful “death by chocolate” or a chaotic entanglement with an EpiPen and a trip to the ER.

59D. Anyone who tries to argue that there is a better brand of ginger ALE than Vernor’s is wrong. My dad has convinced me that it can cure all illnesses from a headache to the stomach flu and I have no reason not to believe him. I am right, no arguments.

Today’s Theme:

I honestly don’t know where this idea came from. I started thinking of a collection of things, and gems and crystals came to mind. The answer to the revealer clues at 48-Down and 67-Across are HIDDEN and GEMS, respectively. If you haven’t guessed it already, there is a hidden gem in each of the respective theme clues — fun, right? First, at 20-Across, you have DIAMOND RING, the classic and generally expensive bridal gift. At 51-Across, we have EMERALD ISLE, a cheeky nod to Ireland containing the beautiful green gem emerald. Finally, the trickiest one: 38-Across with EPISCOPAL CHURCH. Right smack dab in the middle is OPAL, referring to the shiny and opalescent gem that is one of my favorites. Interesting fact: this puzzle originally included EMERALD CITY and RUBY SLIPPERS, but some sneaky modifications spared it from being dominated by the Wizard of Oz and into the beauty you now see before you.

Answer Key:

Editor’s Note:

I hope you enjoyed the fourth edition of The Michigan Daily Crossword! Ever since our first puzzle was released in January, we have received an unexpected amount of support for which we are incredibly grateful. Due to the influx of people who want to build crosswords for The Daily, we’ve not only created a crossword team, but we’ve also decided to increase our publishing frequency to every Sunday. This is an incredibly exciting development for us, and if you want to be a part of it, you can reach out to me at pavkan@umich.edu. Thank you for playing, and see you next week!