The University of Michigan Museum of Art opened the exhibit “Future Cache” in June 2022 which highlights issues facing Native American peoples by featuring original artwork from visual artist Andrea Carlson. Curated by Jennifer Friess, Associate Curator of Photography at the UMMA, the exhibit includes historical context in both Anishinaabemowin, the language of the Ojibwe people, and English alongside the works. Open until June 2024, “Future Cache” follows the example of the recent UMMA exhibit “Watershed,” which focused on the present, past and future of the Great Lakes region and closed in October 2022.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Friess said the inspiration for the exhibit came from her previous work with Carlson for the “Watershed” exhibition. She said she thought Carlson’s work would display well be in the UMMA’s vertical gallery, where the “Future Cache” exhibit is located.

“I just kept thinking about the work that Andrea was making in Watershed and how expansive her practice is,” Friess said. “I was like, ‘she would be so perfect for this space,’ which combines more intimate spaces for viewing and then the large scale wall that we have in the gallery.”

Friess said the process of creating the exhibit started when Carlson decided to focus on the Burt Lake Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Inc., a Northern Michigan Native American tribe, and their story.

“Every step of the way, it was about centering their voice and their story,” Friess said. “So that’s what you see on the large 40-foot-high memorial wall, the story of the band told by the band. That language was meant initially for a small plaque to be on the land in the northern part of Michigan, so Andrea took that signage language and thought ‘let’s use it for the installation.’”

The Burt Lake Band is not currently recognized as a tribe by the federal government. On Oct. 15, 1900, the Cheboygan County sheriff and local residents forcibly removed the Band from their legally purchased land in the area before burning the land. Currently, the Band is in litigation to regain their status as a federally-recognized tribe.

Law School student Tim Devine, who previously attended the Oct. 20, 2022 Penny Stamps Speaker Series event — a weekly event at the Michigan Theater which brings creative leaders to Ann Arbor — featuring Carlson, told The Daily he found Carlson’s artwork to be very powerful and thought-provoking.

“Her work delights in the ‘was,’ the ‘could have been,’ and even the ‘could still be’ of Michigan Natives and the vibrant culture that is their cherished inheritance,” Devine said. “The exhibit could bring you to tears, or it could spur you to action, but Carlson’s voice and the Burt Lake voices she honors cannot abide the false peace of ignorance, and cannot permit the false comfort of stereotype.”

The “Future Cache” exhibit is separate from the rest of the exhibits, and is only accessible through one entrance and not visible from the outside. Instead, the vertical gallery is near to and visible from the UMMA cafe. Friess said the vertical gallery’s location was an important consideration for the exhibit.

“(‘Future Cache’) is between two of the main entrances of the museum, the forum entrance and the cafe entrance,” Friess said. “The cafe is always bustling. It was really important that we had this lovely sightline down to Andrea’s work from the cafe. You can also see it from the other entrance and from galleries above. So there’s this visibility and access no matter where you are in the museum.”

While speaking at the Penny Stamps Speaker Series in October 2022, Carlson, who identifies as part of the Turtle Clan Ojibwe, described the background of the work she created for the exhibit. She spoke about her pieces titled “L’Assomption Sash for Carrying Things that No Longer Exist,” saying they related to the experience of Native American tribes.

“L’Assomption Sashes are these finger woven sashes that were used to tie various things to your body if you were on the run,” Carlson said. “I’d been thinking about that idea, metaphorically, the same way I’d been thinking about caches, about this idea of carrying things that are most important to you, and how so many Indigenous Native people are dislocated from their indigenous places.”

Devine said he thinks the exhibit as a whole calls on the U-M community to not only learn about the history of the land they’re residing on, but also to personally feel the emotions Native Americans felt while being forcibly removed from their land.

“Most (U-M) community members still don’t know that the University possesses land that was violently taken from the forebears of the Burt Lake Band,” Devine said. “But at least this exhibit calls all of us to feel the profound emotion borne by those Michigan Natives who found themselves on the wrong end of settler colonialism.”

Carlson also talked about her piece “Sky in the Morning Hours of ‘Binaakwiiwi-giizis 15, 1900,’ ” which is also on display, featuring a starry sky over a L’assomption Sash. She said she used a program to find the exact constellations which would be in the sky when the Burt Lake Band’s land was being burned.

“These are the constellations when Burt Lake was actively being burnt out,” Carlson said. “For me … it’s very grounding to think that the planets carry on their cycles and do their things when some very tragic things can happen to us on Earth.”

Devine said he thinks one of the reasons U-M students need to learn about this history through museums, rather than in a classroom or from others, is because he believes the University fails to welcome Native American students or faculty on campus.

“The University of Michigan consistently fails to admit or hire enough Native people,” Devine said. “So many students and faculty who otherwise might have learned from peers about injustices such as the Burt Lake Burn-Out find themselves, as has so often been the case, relegated to learning about Indians in a museum.”

