Community members gathered in the University of Michigan Museum of Art Helmut Stern Auditorium to hear writer Christina Sharpe read from her 2023 book “Ordinary Notes,” a collection of 248 observations, memories and pieces of artwork centered on themes of race. In addition to writing, Sharpe is a professor of Black Studies in the Humanities at York University and a senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for the Study of Race, Gender & Class.

The reading was part of the Zell Visiting Writers Series and co-sponsored by the Residential College, the Department of English language and literature and the Department of Afroamerican and African studies. In addition to Thursday’s reading, Sharpe is set to give a craft lecture entitled “Thinking Juxtapositionally” in Angell Hall’s Robert Hayden Conference Room at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Sara Abou Rashed, a poetry fellow in the Helen Zell Writers’ program, introduced Sharpe. Rashed said Sharpe is an influential and respected figure in her field.

“Christina is a professor of profound influence, a singular writer, astute reader and a treasured carrier of knowledge,” Rashed said. “Hers is the kind of language that once you see it you cannot go in the world unseeing. If anything, we can say Sharpe cures blindness: racial, real.”

Before beginning the reading, Sharpe gave a brief explanation of her book’s structure and purpose. She said her book is organized into eight sections based on how the notes interact with each other.

“The textual and visual notes are organized by a logic of juxtaposition, accumulation and encounters,” Sharpe said. “My hope is that the notes accumulate meaning and feeling and sound and momentum. They’re always concerned with the ordinary, extraordinary matter of Black life.”

Sharpe said she draws heavily from her own experiences and memories in “Ordinary Notes.” In particular, she explores her relationship with her mother by including snapshots of memory and family lore. During the reading, Sharpe displayed an image from “Ordinary Notes” of a book given to her by her mother.

“Open any book that my mother and I gifted each other, or that she gifted any of her children … and you will find an inscription,” Sharpe said. “We had an elaborate language of book giving. So this says, ‘to Tina B, with love, from Mom.’ ”

In “Ordinary Notes,” Sharpe includes a section on a memory of breaking her arm as a child. She describes how her mother painted her arm cast, filling her broken arm with color and brightness and leaving her with a lasting impression.

“I’m 58 years old, I’ve had this cast for 52 years, because I still own it,” Sharpe said. “And my mother (was) like, ‘You cannot have your school friends draw on your cast. I’m going to make a beautiful object that you will get to have it on for six weeks.’ ”

Sharpe also presented a painting of her mother’s hand holding a copy of Toni Morrison’s novel “Beloved,” which was included in “Ordinary Notes.” She said the painting was made by artist Cauleen Smith and based on a photograph Sharpe took of her mother. According to Sharpe, “Beloved,” holds considerable significance for both mother and daughter.

“My mother gifted me ‘Beloved’ … and in the copy that she gave me she wrote, ‘to my future (Nobel) Prize winner,’ ” Sharpe said.

During the Q&A portion of the evening, Sharpe explained the link between her craft, her identity and her target audience. She said “Ordinary Notes” diverges from a typical academic form because she wanted the book to be accessible to people of different education levels.

“I was really invested in Black people first being my audience, and that was across (levels of) education,” Sharpe said. “Neither of my parents went to college. I was speaking to Black people. And so with ‘Ordinary Notes’ … it’s a continuation of something that I was thinking about, how Blackness is positioned. … So I really wanted to think about all of the ways that we produce life in the face of such overwhelming force.”

Rackham student Erykah Benson said she was a fan of Sharpe’s work before attending the reading. She said the talk was deeply insightful and impactful.

“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to even be able to be in the same room as Christina Sharpe and to be able to hear her read aloud,” Benson said. “(This book is) the … testament to her own life in relation to being a human in this world witnessing all of the different events both tender and violent in this world. To be able to also just hear her speak those words was very powerful.” Daily Staff Reporter Nolan Sargent can be reached at nsarge@umich.edu.