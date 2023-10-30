More than 50 University of Michigan students gathered at North Quad Residence Hall Saturday night for a night of painting tote bags and drinking Halloween-themed non-alcoholic beverages at Wolverine Wellness’ “paint and pour” event. Christina Gerazounis, Wolverine Wellness health educator, and Timberlee Whiteus, University Health Services health education specialist, created the event as a space for students who seek non-alcoholic social experiences.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Gerazounis said Wolverine Wellness wanted the event to coincide with Halloween to offer a space for students who choose not to drink, during one of the most celebrated weekends of the year on college campuses. The sober paint and pour gives students a chance to socialize without the pressure of drinking or alcohol-related peer pressure, Gerazounis said.

“We think about how we can create spaces where students can have an authentic college experience without the focus being on alcohol,” Gerazounis said.

Whiteus told The Daily that Saturday’s event demonstrated how to make popular social activities as inclusive as possible. Whiteus said he had seen a variety of similar events gain attention over the last couple of years, though usually they coupled art with alcohol. Whiteus said the event can be just as enjoyable with mocktails.

“I saw a huge increase in paint and pour events at the start of 2020,” Whiteus said. “And so I really want to offer a space where students can just come and they can have something that doesn’t have to be an alternative event, it could be an event of a paint and pour and there could (just) be nonalcoholic beverages.”

Wolverine Wellness organized the event with Bar Bene, a nonalcoholic cocktail caterer. Bar Bene owner Kristen Knake told The Daily the event’s goal of providing an inclusive space for people who do not drink directly aligns with Bar Bene’s mission.

“Part of what we do and what we believe is that everybody who chooses not to drink alcohol for whatever reason should feel completely included and respected and celebrated in all social spaces,” Knake said “Frequently, you can feel sidelined if you’re not drinking alcohol. Our whole mission, goal and approach is to be inclusive.”

Taubman freshman Audrey Huhn told The Daily she enjoyed the combination of painting and festive Halloween drinks, and felt it was a fun way to celebrate the holiday.

“I heard about it on Instagram, and I love painting,” Huhn said. “And I haven’t gotten to do it since I came to college. … It was something I wasn’t expecting. So I came here for the paint and having these fun drinks professionally done has been such a great thing.”

Taubman freshman Lucy Martin told The Daily the event was a great way to decompress after the midterm season and that it offered a more calming way to enjoy Halloween.

“It’s been stressful at school right now, so I thought this would be a very good decompression activity,” Martin said. “I definitely think that there’s a big drinking culture in college and to promote an activity like this where it’s more about chilling out on Halloweekend and relaxing, having some fun nonalcoholic cocktails, getting to know new people — I think it’s a good idea for students”

LSA freshman Gabriella Thomas said she first heard about the event from the MDex app and thought it would be a fun way to celebrate Halloween. She said she hopes to see more awareness about nonalcoholic social programming in the future.

“There’s all different kinds of people here at college, all different backgrounds,” Thomas said. “There are people who don’t want to drink and I know the drinking scene can be heavy here — it’s more mainstream — so it’s nice that this is in place. It’d be nice if more people knew about this because I think this is a great opportunity for people who don’t always want to drink.”

