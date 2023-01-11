More than 90 student organizations gathered at the Michigan League between Jan. 9 and 10 hoping to recruit new members at Winterfest, the University of Michigan’s winter semester organization showcase akin to Festifall. Following two back-to-back virtual Winterfests due to public health concerns over COVID-19 cases in 2021 and 2022, Winterfest returned in person.

For six hours spread out over the span of two days, students crammed into rooms on the second floor of the League to learn about a variety of student groups, ranging from the Michigan Powerlifting Club to the Student Astronomical Society.

Lauren Ernst, Business graduate student and intern at the Center for Campus Involvement (CCI), helped plan and manage the logistics of Winterfest. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ernst said the CCI helped students navigate the event and handed out bags to students containing information about CCI.

“We managed to go through roughly 600 bags,” Ernst said. “It’s been going really well. I’m very pleased at the turnout.”

LSA sophomore Ally Danly stood at the crowded table for Phi Beta Lambda, a professional business fraternity, and talked to passersby during the event.

“I’m surprised by such a busy turnout, and excited to see that our students want to get involved on campus,” Danly said.

Around 5,000 students attended Winterfest over the two days on Central Campus, compared to the estimated 9,000 attendees at Festifall 2022.

LSA sophomore Jennifer Guo, a representative for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said the indoor setting impacted the event, as opposed to Festifall’s location on the Diag.

“It’s definitely very different, being that it’s indoors, but I think there’s still so much activity and so, so many people who still showed up,” Guo said. “We’re getting lots of people signing up for our email list, which is great.”

In an interview with The Daily, Engineering freshman Himari Tamura said she attended and enjoyed the Monday session despite the crowds.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming, but I think that it’s a better way to find clubs to join than Maize Pages,” Tamura said. “I’ve tried looking online to find clubs but it’s just a lot easier, I think, in person.”

After attending the event, Business and Engineering freshman Laasya Vadrevu told The Daily that seeing organizations in person was helpful in finding clubs to join.

“There’s a lot of inactive clubs,” Vadrevu said. “So it’s nice to see what clubs turn out and want to actively recruit members this semester.”

