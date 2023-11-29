In a Nov. 17 pro-Palestine demonstration led by a coalition of 63 University of Michigan student organizations, about 300 U-M students and community members rallied on the Diag before walking to the Alexander G. Ruthven Building. The protesters hoped to continue their rally inside the building, as they had done a few weeks earlier. This time, the doors were locked — despite it being before the building’s closing time of 5 p.m. — and entrances were barricaded by police and security personnel.

Outside the building, police vehicles from the Division of Public Safety and Security, the Ann Arbor Police Department and seven other local departments stretched down North University Avenue. In a post to X, the University’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace said they counted 56 police cars outside Ruthven.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily the week after the rally, LSA senior Salma Hamamy, president of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, said while she initially worried that the police presence would dissuade students from entering the building, she found that it only further motivated the protesters to advocate for their cause.

“Seeing that the police were blocking us off, my initial thought was that students were going to back down,” Hamamy said. “But it was the exact opposite. Students told them that we have the right to be in this building, we have the right to communicate with our president, especially one who’s been trying to ignore us for over 40 days now.”

According to Hamamy, SAFE and other allied student organizations have been trying to meet with University President Santa Ono since the Israel-Hamas war began, but have been unsuccessful. SAFE’s demands, which include divestment from companies that fund Israeli occupation and protections for students experiencing racism and Islamophobia, were delivered to U-M administrators during an Oct. 26 protest in Ruthven.

A resolution currently on the ballot for the Fall 2023 Central Student Government would have CSG call on the University to take a stance against apartheid and “investigate their investments in any apartheid regime.” This resolution has received support from pro-Palestinian organizations such as SAFE and JVP. It is opposed by organizations such as Michigan Hillel, a hub for Jewish student organizations and programming on campus. A second resolution on the ballot that would have CSG call on the University to “bridge students together” has received support from Hillel and opposition from SAFE and coalition organizations. The voting period for this election is currently open, and will close Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m..

Protesters entered Ruthven through both front and side doors, with some filling the rotunda on the first floor and some going past the police, upstairs to Ono’s office on the third floor. Social Work student Gisel Arriaga Barrios, a member of Social Workers for Liberation, told The Daily that she and her friend were attempting to enter the Ruthven Building through a side entrance when she saw a police officer kicking a student for holding the door open. The Daily was not able to independently confirm this claim.

“Me and my friends tried to go through the side entrance and we just were trying to see what was happening,” Arriaga Barrios said. “There was a student trying to hold open the door, and then one of the police officers was kicking his leg and trying to grab his hand. So then me and my friend ran up to the cop and we were like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that. You should not be putting this much force on this kid.’ Because he just kind of kept kicking at him.”

Arriaga Barrios said she helped the student hold the door open until the group of officers left after receiving a message on their radios. She said she then tried to talk with a nearby Ann Arbor police officer to understand why they were being denied entry but was unable to finish her conversation because a U-M police officer physically forced her away.

“So he’s trying to talk to me and then the University police grabs me by the shoulders, and says ‘You need to leave’ and then pushes me,” Arriaga Barrios said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, I was just having a conversation with him, I don’t really understand why we’re being pushed around.’ And then the University police grabbed me again from the sides of my arm and said ‘You are not complying’ and then just pushes me.”

Arriaga Barrios said she felt that experiencing and watching the police violence against a group of peaceful student protesters indicated a lack of commitment by the University to protect all U-M students.

“From the moment you got there, you saw a police officer with a baton in his hand,” Arriaga Barrios said. “Having to see your comrades and colleagues be pushed up against the wall or my own friend torn from me and the fact that (the police) basically acted (like) they didn’t care about us was very unsettling. Because who do you serve, who do you protect?”

Rackham student Melisa Hussain volunteered as a marshal at the protest to help ensure the safety and well-being of the demonstrators. Hussain told The Daily she felt disturbed by the police’s treatment of protesters and a seeming lack of campus and national conversation about it.

“I know that students were denied food and water, there’s students who were denied the use of the bathroom, students who were slammed to the ground,” Hussain said. “I was one of the students who was punched. I ended up getting this black and purple bruise near my shoulder on my arm. I have pictures of it. And what’s really astonishing is the fact that none of this is really on — it’s on the local news — but it wasn’t made big, it didn’t make national news.”

Hussain said she watched police deny protesters outside the building from delivering cases of water to the protesters in Ruthven. Hussain alleged the police said they would need to individually screen the content of the bottles before allowing them to be brought inside, even though they were completely sealed and all packaging was intact. The Daily could not independently confirm this claim.

“We had asked for water the first time and they denied that,” Hussain said. “They said they could not verify its content, and it was in a clear packaging and all the water bottles were closed … And then we got people from outside to buy a new water bottle case and they looked at it and they did not let the water in again.”

Both Hussain and Arriaga Barrios said one student who passed out inside Ruthven was initially unable to access water as a result of this policy. The Daily was unable to independently confirm this incident. Police eventually allowed water inside after pressure from protesters, a decision that Arriaga Barrios said she found inconsistent with their earlier messaging.

“It took someone (passing) out for you to give us a bottle of water,” Arriaga Barrios said. “That’s really insane, especially because they had said they needed to inspect all of them, so it’s just kind of contradictory.”

Arriaga Barrios also alleged that nearby police officers did not initially help a student who passed out or allow entry of the protest’s designated medics and external medical assistance. The Daily was also not able to independently confirm this incident.

“My friend runs up to one of the police officers and she goes, ‘Hey, can we get a medic?’ and he said, ‘Do I look like a medic to you?’ ” Arriaga Barrios said. “And we were under the impression that there were no ambulances outside or anything, which we found out was wrong, that there were ambulances the entire time outside and they weren’t just letting them in.”

Hamamy recalled being physically prevented from tending to her friend after watching a police officer pull off her hijab and push her to the ground.

“When I saw my friend body-slammed to the floor, my first reaction as a Muslim hijabi was not ‘Is her head okay?’ but ‘Was her hair covered?’ ” Hamamy said. “We take that very seriously, and we do view removing someone’s hijab as a form of sexual assault. So that was our primary concern. And just to see them bodyslam our friends and then their hijabs come off and then they prevent us from being able to cover them, I think it just spoke volumes as to who they actually protect and who they actually serve on campus.”

Rackham student Ekaterina Olson Shipyatsky, a member of JVP, attended the protest and was one of about 20 students who staged a sit-in in University President Santa Ono’s office that evening in hopes of meeting with him. In an interview with The Daily, Olson Shipyatsky said she felt the police presence was uncalled for given the peaceful nature of the protest.

“It was wild to watch, outside the window of Ono’s office, all of the police cruisers roll up to Ruthven and slowly watch more and more of (North) University Avenue be closed off, like all the way up to State Street,” Olson Shipyatsky said. “I was just really struck by the police response from up there because it seemed disproportionate and kind of unbelievable considering this was a peaceful sit-in of a building that was supposed to be open.”

Social Work student Nora Hilgart-Griff, a member of Social Workers for Liberation, also spent the evening in Ono’s office. In an interview with The Daily, Hilgart-Griff said officers told students in Ono’s office that they were free to leave but would have to exit the building entirely if they chose to do so. Hilgart-Griff said one student who had to use the bathroom was taken there by a police officer, who then waited outside the bathroom and escorted her out of the building.

According to Hilgart-Griff, the students in Ono’s office were ultimately hoping to meet with him and share their demands, and knew leaving the office would eliminate this possibility. Hilgart-Griff said this inability to leave the room made her feel powerless to help her peers on the first floor.

“We could hear yelling from downstairs, we were occasionally able to tune into their livestream that they were doing downstairs and see what was going on, we could see a little bit of the front door area (from the office),” Hilgart-Griff said. “And I think, for me, that was the most difficult part, was not at all dealing with the small level of police presence that we had (in the office), but having people downstairs that were in measurable danger who we could not really effectively help because we were not really able to leave where we were.”

Forty students were arrested, processed and released at Ruthven that evening. LSA junior Alex Sepulveda, a member of JVP, also participated in the sit-in at Ono’s office. Sepulveda told The Daily he felt moved by the protesters’ commitment to each other’s safety and well-being while students were being arrested and escorted out of the building.

“We were in there for six hours, everybody outside was freezing and they saw us inside and we all knew that no one’s leaving until we all get out of that building safely,” Sepulveda said. “So it doesn’t matter what the president does, the whole notion that he just can not acknowledge us and that will eventually break our spirit is just laughable — and if anything, it’s only making us stronger.”

In a video statement released Friday morning, Ono said he recognizes his past statements on the violence in Palestine and Israel have not adequately addressed how the conflict is affecting Arab and Muslim communities and said he is committed to combating discrimination and bigotry on campus. Ono’s first public statement to the University on the war, which was sent to the campus community Oct. 10, did not include any mentions of Palestine.

“​​I also recognize that the previous statements of mine did not fully express our heartbreak for the suffering of the innocent people in the Arab and Muslim communities, or our affront at the vandalism of the fliers and posters, which affected Jewish students, Palestinian students and many other communities,” Ono said. “We must make it clear that racism, antisemitism and anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bigotry have no place on our campus or in our community.”

Hamamy said she found Ono’s statement disingenuous given the magnitude of the police response at the protest later that day that perpetuated violence toward students Ono said he was dedicated to protecting.

“It was very ironic for him to say that he wants to protect students on campus and protect the Arab and Muslim students on campus while simultaneously allowing police officers to bodyslam our students,” Hamamy said. “I think he very well knew what the repercussions would be or what the outcomes would be if (if the University summoned) 50-plus cop cars in a matter of seconds to campus and what that would look like, especially to students of Color.”

The University did not respond to a request for comment.

Hillel released a statement about the protest at Ruthven to parents and alumni on Nov. 19. In the statement, Rabbi Davey Rosen, interim CEO of Michigan Hillel, expressed his gratitude for the heightened police presence and said Hillel increased their security that evening in coordination with the University.

“We’re grateful for the dedication of the University of Michigan Police and local law enforcement who arrested 40 of the protesters, and dispersed the crowd without further incident,” Rosen wrote. “Thanks to the communication and coordination between Michigan Hillel and the University, we contacted Jewish Community Security on Friday evening, and raised our level of security in and around our Hillel building prior to Shabbat as a precaution.”

Olson Shipyatsky said she believes Rosen’s statement misrepresented the purpose and nature of Friday’s protest and only further demonized students of Color advocating for Palestinian liberation.

“The statement implied that what was going on on Friday was a threat to the Jewish community on campus, which is really egregious in many ways,” Olson Shipyatsky said. “Most importantly, because of the frankly racist assumption that a group of mostly Black and brown students protesting for Palestinian liberation against an ongoing genocide that’s unfolding in Gaza is somehow a threat to Jewish life on campus.”

After the protest, Hamamy said she spoke with other student leaders who had organized past protests in Ruthven who told her they never experienced the level of police response or violence exhibited at the Nov. 17 demonstration. Hamamy said she believes the increased scale and intensity of the police presence was a direct response to the crowd being largely students of Color.

“We spoke to our white comrades, people who have done actions for climate change, where they did something very similar but the police treatment was extremely different,” Hamamy said. “And we felt that the reason why (the police treatment) was so severe was because it was for a cause predominantly for brown Muslim people.”

Hilgart-Griff said she could not recall a police response of this scale to a student protest throughout her time as a member of the U-M community.

“I was really absolutely stunned and horrified by the level of police response on the part of the University,” Hilgart-Griff said. “I was also an undergraduate student here at the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2021. And certainly, during my time here, in totality, I have never seen — there are student protests all the time — I have never seen that level of police response.”

Arriaga Barrios said she feels the police response contradicts the University’s public commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion because of the way it directly endangered students of Color.

“A majority of us were people of Color and a majority of (the police) were white people,” Arriaga Barrios said. “It just reminds you that as a person of Color, you’re never really safe. It was embarrassing (for) the University of Michigan, who prides itself on DEI or that they’re diverse or that they’re trying. All I am is a token to you until I speak up — then I’m a threat to you.”

Hamamy said the student coalition remains dedicated to their demands and the fight for Palestinian liberation more broadly despite being ignored by U-M administrators.

“I think the Board of Regents and President Ono and the administration as a whole are hoping that our energy will die out over time, and they’re hoping that with time we will go back to business as usual,” Hamamy said. “But when our family members are being obliterated overseas and there’s an ongoing genocide unfolding, there is no ‘business as usual.’”

