The state of Michigan issued air quality alerts across various regions of the state on June 27 due to high levels of particulate matter resulting from Canadian wildfires. Although skies are now much clearer, researchers and community members remain curious about how the poor air quality may affect already vulnerable populations and cause long-term health consequences.

Stuart Batterman, professor of environmental health sciences, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily the air quality during that time was one of the highest concentrations of air pollution the state has seen.

“In Michigan, we’ve seen forest fire effects before in Alberta, and in Oregon and in Washington state the past couple of years,” Batterman said. “However, this one produced much higher concentrations of particulate matter. I would say in the last couple of years they have increased compared to five or 10 years before that. There seems to be a trend now of these distant forest fires affecting air quality in Michigan more.”

Batterman said in addition to an influx of patients due to immediate symptoms from poor air quality, these fires have the potential to impact long-term health.

“A couple days following the fires, a number of reports indicated a higher number of visits to emergency departments for breathing and chest pain and respiratory ailments,” Batterman said. “Whether this is tracked to see if there is going to be a bump up on the end statistics, I’m not sure we have all the surveillance that we’d like to see right now. But certainly we know a lot about air pollution epidemiology, and it’s reasonable to think, ‘Yes, there’ll be a bump up in terms of disease and death related to air pollutants from these fires.’”

Batterman said a variety of factors may impact how a person experiences the impacts of poor air quality. .

“One of the reasons why we’re particularly concerned about air pollution exposure in Michigan is because we have an older population,” Batterman said. “We (also) have many people who don’t have air conditioners, because typically it doesn’t get super hot here, and so they don’t have shelter, as much shelter from exposure as people in some other areas.”

Batterman also highlighted economic inequality across the state as a contributing factor to this disparity.

“When you couple that with the economic inequities and other factors that increase the vulnerability and susceptibility of populations in Detroit or Flint or other areas like this, it represents another environmental injustice,” Batterman said. “These are some factors that can increase both the exposure and the lack of being able to do anything about it.”

Rising LSA junior Maeson Linnert said as a California resident, he is aware of the risks of air pollution exposure, but observed that Ann Arbor residents were not always prepared to respond to it.

“I’m fortunate enough to know about the risks of air pollution and how to protect myself,” Linnert said. “I had a couple of N95 masks for when I went outdoors, but most of the time I was stuck inside at home or at my office job. It’s hard being cooped up, especially without AC. I was scared when I saw people on morning runs or driving with the windows down. It was weird seeing a town of people who didn’t know how to respond to (this) kind of pollution.”

Rising LSA junior Gwynn Bell, who lives on the north border of Detroit, said the air pollution episode made it hard for them to complete their everyday activities.

“It felt like that campground feeling where there’s always a fire in (the) vicinity — one you usually can’t see — but in this case the ‘campground’ was the entire urban sky and horizon,” Bell said. “The second wave was much more extreme, with daily air quality indices of over 175. The haze was strong and I didn’t feel safe walking outside. I had a dentist appointment that week and I had to bike to it, and I was quickly caught off guard by how little breath I had even after a few minutes. I ended up being several minutes late despite leaving early.”

Although the plume is off to the Atlantic Ocean for the time being, Batterman shared advice for protecting against the harms of air pollution exposure in case Michigan’s air quality conditions once again deteriorate.

“Staying indoors, using air filters, using a mask — a good mask that’s well sealed like an N95,” Batterman said. “If you go outside, run your air conditioner and close the windows inside. … (Use) your car’s air conditioner if you have to drive and go outside or using recirculation mode and keeping the windows up in the house … if you have a furnace, run it in recirculation mode or with the AC on use a good filter at home. Invest in a standalone air purifier and HEPA filters.”



