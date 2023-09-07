The University of Michigan knows how to welcome students back to campus. Despite a Wi-Fi outage and extreme heat, the University has held dozens of “welcome back” events for members of the campus community over the past two weeks. On Wednesday, the Spectrum Center, the Trotter Multicultural Center and the Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs hosted their second annual QTBIPOC Welcome event in the Michigan Union to provide students who identify with the QTBIPOC community with an intimate space to get to know one another and to learn about the resources on campus.

Angie Freeman, the events and partnerships program manager at the Spectrum Center, welcomed over 30 attendees and encouraged them to partake in the event’s food, activities and music. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Freeman emphasized the importance of the event for students of QTBIPOC identities looking to find a supportive community on campus.

“(The Spectrum Center, Trotter Center and MESA are) uplifting the Queer, trans, Black, Indigenous people of Color community,” Freeman said. “(We’re) creating a space for students that identify with those different cultures, backgrounds, races and also the Queer community. We’ve given them a space to thrive, have fun, feel good, be empowered and be in a safe space. We welcome all students.”

The event started off with time for “speed mingling” between pairs of attendees, during which participants got to know one another through icebreaker questions. LSA freshman Nuno Andrade told The Daily that speed mingling was the highlight of the night for him. He said it was nice to have time specifically dedicated to getting to learn about other people in a stress-free environment.

“Queer people deserve to have a safe environment in every space,” Andrade said. “The University of Michigan is such a big school, so it’s really easy to get lost. It’s really important for events like this to be held so you can feel validated in your experiences.”

Rackham student Brielle Smith said she attended the event to meet other Queer people of Color since she had attended a predominantly white institution for her undergraduate studies. Smith said it is important to ensure those who identify as QTBIPOC are able to feel immersed and accepted within the wider campus community.

“I think for young Queer people of Color to (see) people like them that are older and who are being themselves and doing well is important,” Smith said. “I think a space like this is important anywhere. I think it’s very valuable to have a space where people not only feel included, but welcome. It’s not enough to have people of diverse backgrounds and interests here, they need to feel seen, welcomed, and loved. Being able to have a space (full) of people like you and just being able to come in with open arms, do the speed mingling, get to interact on a more personal level and know that we’re all here and Queer is really important.”

Andrade said he will continue to seek out opportunities to make connections with diverse individuals across campus. He said his time as a Wolverine is off to a good start thanks to events like Wednesday’s “Welcome” that bring together students of various identities and foster lasting relationships.

“This specific event did something good in that they made it intimate and that they also had activities that forced people to meet and talk with each other,” Andrade said. “It fostered so many new connections and that’s great.”

Daily Staff Reporter Maleny Crespo can be reached at mcrespo@umich.edu.