With blue and yellow tape over their mouths, about 300 University of Michigan students and faculty linked arms all the way down South University Avenue Friday afternoon, chanting lines like “Ono, Ono, you can’t hide. You are funding genocide” and “All our childrens, sons and daughters. We will honor all our martyrs.”

U-M students and faculty members gathered in front of the Michigan Union to protest the administration’s recent cancellation of the Central Student Government ballot proposals AR 13-025 and AR 13-026, which were previously on the fall all-student ballot. The event was organized by the TAHRIR Coalition, a multicultural coalition composed of more than 60 U-M organizations, including Students Allied for Freedom and Equality and the U-M chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace. After organizers delivered speeches about the event’s purpose in front of the Union, the protestors moved in front of University President Santa Ono’s house for more than an hour.

One of the event’s speakers, SAFE president Salma Hamamy, told the crowd she has lost count of how many protests SAFE has organized. Hamamy said though the organizers have repeatedly been doxxed, they will continue to protest U-M administration actions regarding the ballot proposal.

“In addition to that, we are under significant harm when there are posts on accounts that have over a million followers, and people in the comments section are saying we are going to find these students and we are going to hire people to kill these students,” Hamamy said. “The University administration did not contact one of us to ask if we are doing OK, but instead jumped to the frontlines to state that it was not (the University’s) fault and it was (the students’ fault). This spoke volumes. It almost feels like each and every single time they get worse and worse. But as things get worse and worse, we only get stronger.”

SAFE member Noor Sami also spoke at the event and helped organize the protest. Sami told the crowd that the administration’s investments in pro-Israel companies and its cancellation of the ballot proposals motivated the organizers of the event.

“The University’s failure to hear the voices of marginalized students and its persistent allocation of our tuition dollars to arms manufacturers like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin … and Boeing Company perpetuates ongoing cycles of suffering and destruction that span generations,” Sami said.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald wrote that the University canceled voting on these resolutions to protect the integrity of the CSG voting processes.

“The university took this action against interference with the CSG ballot process only after extensively conferring with CSG leaders,” Fitzgerald wrote. “This action became necessary after learning that a U-M staff member, without proper authorization, initiated the sending of an email to the entire undergraduate student body on the Ann Arbor campus at the request of a graduate student. The email was an inappropriate use of the university’s email system in violation of Standard Practice Guide 601.07.”

In response to student demands about divesting from companies that support Israel, Fitzgerald said these investments are decided in accordance with a University policy made almost 20 years ago and reaffirmed in 2017.

“It is university policy to ‘maintain an investment portfolio diversified across a full range of legally recognized entities.’ ” Fitzgerald wrote. “To do otherwise would be to increase our risk and decrease our investment returns — perhaps significantly so. For this reason, our longstanding policy is to shield the endowment from political pressures and to base our investment decisions solely on financial factors such as risk and return.”

Halfway through the event, attendees put blue and yellow tape over their mouths to symbolize voter suppression in the CSG election. In an interview with The Daily, Zaynab Elkolaly, LSA senior and SAFE director of activism, said the University’s decision indicated they failed to protect U-M students.

“The tape on the mouse basically represents the voter suppression and silencing that Ono and the rest of the administration have enacted and are complicit in,” Elkolaly said. “And we’re here gathering today because a critical ballot was completely canceled and the reason that it was canceled was pinned on vulnerable Muslim women, who were not being harassed and doxxed. We’re gathering here to demonstrate power and prove to ourselves that we protect ourselves when the administration doesn’t protect us.”

DPSS arranged a metal fence in front of Ono’s house during the protest. According to Elkolaly, the officers have arranged the fence regularly since the Oct. 13 sit-in demonstration at Ono’s house.

“We have been brutalized by the police, by the demands of administration because they’re afraid of us,” Elkolaly said. “They hide behind their guns and their tasers and their fists. They suppress students, and they bully them into silence because they know that our words have more power than they ever will.”

Elkolaly said in addition to bringing back the referendums, the protesters wanted the U-M administration to address SAFE’s demands.

“We want them to reinstate the vote,” Elkolaly said. “We want them to reach out to doxxing parties because so far only one faculty member has. We want them to release a statement condemning the doxxing, admitting faults and enacting measures that’ll protect Palestinian, Arab (and) Muslim students on this campus. Of course, we want them to divest from any and all entities that promote the Zionist subjugation of Palestinians. Our demands are multifaceted, but they all are rooted in people, power and justice.”

Before protestors marched in front of Ono’s house, Hamamy told attendees that all protesters need to take precautions and rely on one another to be safe, referring to the Nov. 17 protest at the Alexander G. Ruthven Building during which 40 peaceful protestors were arrested.

“I want you guys all to pay close attention to the marshals,” Hamamy said. “Follow their lead. We have something pretty impactful for you guys today. Hopefully, no one’s going to get beat or thrown to the ground. We’re going to keep each other safe, we’re going to keep each other protected and we’re going to continue loving one another because that is how we keep persisting. It is us that fuels our fire, and our fire is very, very hot.”

Daily Staff Reporter Sneha Dhandapani can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu.