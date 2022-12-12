The Michigan Daily sat down with Martino Harmon, vice president of student life, to discuss the transition from DEI 1.0 to DEI 2.0, student engagement and activism and new construction projects across campus. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Campus diversity, equity and inclusion plans:

The Michigan Daily: Since DEI 1.0 ended in 2022 and DEI 2.0 will be starting in fall 2023, what does it mean to have a “transition phase” this semester?

Martino Harmon: The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sort of maps out or outlines the process. It’s very different for me and refreshing that we have a year to evaluate, and now this year is a transition and planning year. I think it’s great because it allows for more engagement of stakeholders in a better planning process that’s more intentional. I’ve been to institutions where you have maybe one semester to transition, depending on when you release the plan. I think it’s also a much better plan for DEI at the very end when we release it.

TMD: Now that the initial school-specific findings from DEI 1.0 have been released, and with the full report anticipated in January, have you seen any big takeaways from DEI 1.0 thus far?

MH: From the Student Life perspective, I think there are three big takeaways that really jumped out to me. One is the opening of the Trotter Multicultural Center; that has been huge. We’re really, this semester, fully living in the Trotter Center, because the current center opened in April 2019. The involvement, the usage of the Trotter Center is very, very strong. Another takeaway really occurred a few years ago, and that was the formation of the Campus Involvement Advisory Board. We had a lot of advisory committees in Student Life, but that committee really brought together a large number of students from different, diverse perspectives and organizations. That group really helped us to make sure that we were using well-informed practices that students could identify with. The third takeaway happened during my first year. We expanded our services for students with disabilities with a three-prong approach. One, we had the office for Services for Students with Disabilities. Then we expanded when Student Academic Affairs asked us to take over the management of the testing accommodation centers for students with disabilities, so those now fall under Student Life. Then the third thing was when our director of Services for Students with Disabilities, Dr. Okanlami, brought the Adaptive Sports and Fitness program to the University and expanded it. That provides a whole avenue of support and recreation fitness for students that identify as disabled.

TMD: How will the DEI 2.0 framework incorporate student concerns, such as the points outlined in the Black Student Union’s (BSU) “More than 4” plan?

MH: I was actually there when BSU announced the platform. I’ve been engaged along with President Ono, Provost McCauley, Vice Provost Adele Brumfield and Vice Provost Tabbye Chavous. We’ve been looking at that platform and dissecting it in a meaningful way. We’ve had one meeting, we have another scheduled with them next week. We propose a working structure that will allow us to bring people from across campus with BSU to really dig into each element of that platform, and to figure out what the current state of the platform is and what can we do in a realistically short-term and long-term period to address the gaps in it. It was very impressive, the way the platform was constructed and how it was presented. What I really love is that BSU talked about a co-constructive sort of approach for the University to work together with them.

Student political engagement and activism:

TMD: On Nov. 8, lines to register to vote in the midterm elections at the University made headlines across the state. Do you think the University was successful in communicating about and facilitating same-day voting and registration?

MH: I really believe that the University was successful. I read the headlines and you can focus on the headline, but what I’ve focused on, which I think was the bigger message, was the participation and the willingness and eagerness of students to participate in large numbers in the midterm election, which doesn’t normally happen. Conventional wisdom says that students and young people don’t participate in midterm elections. Well, we certainly prove that not to be true. I want to make sure the groups get the proper respect for all their work, including Turn Up Turnout, the Ginsberg Center and the University of Michigan Museum of Art and Duderstadt Center.

TMD: The University has expressed that it is on track to meet its carbon neutrality goals, including reducing direct and indirect carbon emissions by about 50% by 2025. How is the University collaborating with student groups on campus to continue to develop its sustainability goals and plans?

MH: As of this fall, we assumed management and coordination of the Student Sustainability Coalition (SSC). We are much more intentionally engaged and involved with everything under the SSC than we were in the past. Now, we’re in the process of hiring a couple of additional staff to strengthen sustainability. As we look at more construction projects at Student Life, obviously we’re going to really make sure we get feedback from students about sustainability and putting them into process, but it also requires us to work closely with Facilities and Operations.

Health and safety campus initiatives:

TMD: Do you think the “mask-optional” policy on campus during the fall 2022 semester has been effective in preventing major outbreaks of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses?

MH: I’m regularly in connection with Dr. Robert Ernst, the chief health officer for the University. From everything that I’ve seen, looking at rates of the spread of COVID, looking at quarantine and isolation housing, I think we’ve had a really good semester considering the level of engagement that we’ve had between students and staff and faculty. Anytime you repopulate a campus you’re gonna see a lot of cases that first week or so. I think we’ve managed that pretty well. I think the big reason for that is, number one, our vaccine policy. That makes a difference because we know that a significant percentage of the population is vaccinated and boostered. We’re not out of the pandemic, but as we move to what health professionals called the endemic stage of the COVID-19 virus, it really allows people to take responsibility on an individual level. Wherever I go to an airport, I’m wearing a mask, because I want to be protected. If you’re sick, stay home, don’t risk coming in. So far, I think we’re doing a good job with that.

TMD: Do you think the University’s response and messaging around the monkeypox virus (MPV) was effective in mitigating the spread of the virus on campus while not targeting “high-risk” groups, including members of the LGBTQ+ community?

MH: We were obviously very sensitive about that. We have a lot of professionals on campus who are very in tune with the needs of the LGBTQ+ population and they were involved in those discussions with public health professionals. I guess if there was a positive to going through the pandemic, it was that we had health systems in place that may not have been in place a few years ago. We’re able to use those systems in the same way with monkeypox, realizing that it is a different disease and realizing that there’s certain populations that we need to be aware of so we don’t stigmatize any groups. I think we were ready for it when it happened, and I don’t think we had any really bad outcomes from it.

TMD: Do you have anything else you’d like to share with us about this topic?

MH: One thing I wanted to mention was our whole initiative around health and well-being. Our focus is on students, but really it should be a campus focus. I am particularly excited for the Wellbeing Collective project, because one of the things I noticed when I came here is that the sole focus was on therapy from CAPS. That’s got to be available. We got to invest in that. But there are a range of support services and programs that are available to students and we need to do more to highlight that. There are a lot of different ways to approach mental health and well-being. What the Wellbeing Collective is doing is talking about a health-promoting campus and really reaching people in different ways.

Campus development, renovation and construction projects:

TMD: What has been the significance of renovating and reopening the three multicultural lounges in residence halls on campus this semester?

MH: It is so exciting. I cannot tell you how unique it is. As a person who worked at other four-year institutions, I have never seen such an expansive program with 18 different multicultural lounges that all have different themes and reach different audiences and are open to everyone. You may not even realize how many multicultural lounges there are on this campus. I think we need to do a better job of letting people know that, yes, the Trotter Center is here, but there are other multicultural spaces. The renovation project was very successful. I spoke at one of the grand openings, and it was packed. I think it really just highlights and amplifies the really unique nature of over 50 years of multicultural lounges at the University of Michigan. We’re now going into the next phase of lounge renovations that will take place over the summer and then you’ll have more grand openings next fall. One of the goals of the renovations is trying to make the lounges more accessible whether or not people have moved out of on-campus housing, so they can attend programming. We have to do that in a safe way. But I know that we’re trying to make changes so that more people can utilize the lounges and recognize how great they are.

TMD: The Central Student Government (CSG) recently discussed what the former site of the Fleming Administration Building might be used for. Will the Office of Student Life have any input on this decision, and if so, what would you like to see done with the space?

MH: I think now that we’ve heard from students, it will allow us to now have a system for students’ feelings about the use of the former site of the Fleming Administration Building. Though we have not had any deep discussions regarding the former site, I’m certain that at some level the Office of Student Life will be more involved. Right now the plan is to have a kind of green space, and the question really will be: is that the long-term plan, or is that the short-term plan? And if it’s a short-term plan, what does it become after the green space?

TMD: Does the University have a timeline for the construction of the new freshman residence hall on the Ebel field property, announced at the December Board of Regents meeting?

MH: We now have approval to secure the services of the architect, RAMSA, that’s going to take us to the level of looking at different building designs, amenities and all of those things. Students have been involved in the initial stage of feedback about the housing experience, but we will be inviting students in late January or early February to be involved in the next level — looking at room types and how many music practice rooms we need and lounges and all those sorts of things. Then there’ll be another phase, potentially in March or April that really focuses on types of furniture and colors. At the February regents meeting, the architect will present where we are at that point. Then there’ll be another phase of student feedback, potentially in March or April that really focuses on types of furniture and colors. The goal is to really break ground in May or June. It’s not even really a goal, we have to. We want to open the facility in fall 2025, which is a really aggressive timeline.

TMD: How do you expect the new freshman residence hall will improve the student experience?

MH: I’ve been very passionate in my meetings with executive offices, the president and the regents about the need for more housing on campus. We need to be able to meet the needs of first-year students. I think about 97% of first-years live with us. But as the first-year class has grown over the years, then that creates a situation where we have less space for students who want to continue to live with us after their freshman year. This project has two big goals. One is to create more space so that we can house more students on campus. Two is to make sure that any student who wants to live on Central Campus can. Some students want to live on North Campus, but some are placed on North Campus because we don’t have enough space on Central. We want to be in a position where every first student who wants to live on Central Campus can. And eventually — even if this is a big goal, way down the road — we want to be in a position where any undergraduate student who wants to live in Michigan Housing can.

Changes in campus administration:

TMD: How has new University President Santa Ono contributed to Student Life so far this year?

MH: I’ve worked with a number of different presidents over my 27 years in higher ed, and I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a president that has been more willing to engage with students in a variety of different ways. And a president who’s so aware of the importance of Student Life, and what we do. It’s really wonderful, it’s refreshing. He moves really fast, so I have to put on my track shoes to keep up with him, but it’s exciting because he really understands the importance of the student experience.

TMD: And to wrap things up, I’m sure you’re familiar with our unofficial campus mascots: the squirrels that have made themselves quite comfortable on the Diag. As the VP of Student Life, do you think students should feed the squirrels?

MH: Yes, I think students should feed the squirrels. They can be really cute, but I think we should make sure that people know that students feed the squirrels, so we don’t think the squirrels are being wholly aggressive for no reason. My first experience without knowing that, back in like late fall 2020, was when I was sitting outside with someone and the squirrel came up and wanted to be fed. I didn’t understand what was going on. We had to move. I wonder if there’s some way to make sure people who come into the community understand that Michigan students feed the squirrels.



Managing News Editor Roni Kane can be reached at ronikane@umich.edu. Daily News Editors Rachel Mintz and Carlin Pendell can be reached at mintzrac@umich.edu and cpendell@umich.edu.