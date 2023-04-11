The Michigan Daily sat down with Martino Harmon, vice president for Student Life, to discuss student activism following international crises, how to find community at the University of Michigan with increasing enrollment numbers, the ongoing Graduate Employees’ Organization strike, sustainability initiatives and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2.0.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Campus activism and experiences

The Michigan Daily: How has Student Life responded to international crises, such as the war in Ukraine and the earthquake in Turkey, that are important to the U-M campus community this semester?

Martino Harmon: So many tragedies happen in the world and in our country, so it’s good when the University community — students, faculty and staff who are concerned about these issues and how they impact members of our community — can come together. Specifically within Student Life, the Dean of Students Office serves as the point unit for support. They regularly run a list of students who may be from an affected area, and then they conduct specific outreach to those students. Outreach usually comes in the form of sensitivity toward what happened and how that event may have affected students, and then pointing them towards support that could be in the form of Counseling and Psychological Services, Wolverine Wellness or other more specific services.

TMD: With the Graduate Employees’ Organization currently on strike, how do you balance your commitment to the student body with your responsibilities to U-M administration during times of tension as the VP of student life?

MH: For myself and all members of the administration, our primary concern is for the success of all of our students. We want students to have a positive experience, even through this difficult and challenging time. It’s difficult because the GEO strike is a labor negotiation that involves students, but it’s important for us to make sure that we can continue operations as much as possible, although this is very disruptive. We want to make sure our undergraduate students receive the services through Student Life and that Academic Affairs is focused on continuing the classroom experience and the academic experience. Our position is that the best way to resolve this issue is at the bargaining table — that’s where the issues have to be resolved. Student Life’s role is not to be at the bargaining table, but our role is to support all of our students.

TMD: As the University continues to accept more freshmen and build more housing to accommodate students, how does Student Life plan to make all students feel involved in a large and growing community?

MH: The really beautiful part about the University of Michigan is we are a large and comprehensive institution and students have a lot of different opportunities to make connections and to get involved — there are really no limits to what students can experience. But we also work very diligently to make the community feel smaller, to help students make those connections during the welcome period. It’s really several weeks of different activities like Festifall, the UMix events in the Michigan Union or events that may be held by student organizations that we host through our Center for Campus Involvement that make a difference. In reference to housing, we actually are planning to build more housing, not just because of the growth of the first-year class of students, but to have more beds for students who want to continue to live with us beyond their first year. Research shows that living on campus, whether it’s your first year or even your second year, is very beneficial to students making connections, to overall student development and just to student support in general.

Student health and safety

TMD: How is Student Life accommodating students who feel unsafe on campus and how do you believe the University can prioritize the health and safety of these students following the tragic shooting at Michigan State University?

MH: The shooting at MSU is really such a tragic situation that really touched many people in the community on a personal level. We’ve had too many of these incidents of mass shootings across the country, but this one was really close to home. In Student Life, our first reaction was to find ways to communicate to students that we were certainly there for them in terms of support — whether it be through CAPS, Wolverine Wellness or all of our departments — in formal ways, but also in informal ways. Also, we launched a series of communications that went to students, and also communications to parents and family members, to let them know that support is available. We included links to the Division of Public Safety and Security and some of the measures that they were taking to keep the campus safe because people need to feel supportive, but they also need to feel safe. We also launched a teletherapy program, which we piloted in the fall — it’s called Uwill. This program provides counseling services through virtual services from counselors across the country, which provides an option for students in addition to CAPS counseling and Wolverine Wellness.

Sustainability and DEI

TMD: In light of the University recently meeting two of its 2025 sustainability goals, how is the University planning to adapt their goals to keep pushing forward?

MH: Moving forward, the new dorm on Elbel field will have a dining center that uses GeoExchange heating and cooling, and also all electric cooking equipment. Within the building, we’re planning for a lot of solar installations as well. Student Life has taken a more formal role in supporting Student Sustainability Coalition, through providing staff support and also budgetary support. I’ve been able to go to a few of their events — I went to the Farm Stand and also Harvest Fest, and also their leadership summit. Supporting that organization is really critical because it’s tied to our mission of directly supporting students. We also work closely with Graham Sustainability Institute as well as the Office of Campus Sustainability. We’re not just sort of off on our own; we’re partnering with other units within the University to reach our sustainability goals.

TMD: What student feedback has the University gathered related to DEI 2.0 so far and how do they plan to implement that moving forward?

MH: The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has hosted a number of community conversations, where students have been able to come together to talk about their experiences, their thoughts about DEI 1.0, but also where they believe DEI should go in the future at the University. Schools and colleges have held similar sessions. I had an opportunity to participate in a recent town hall to not just provide updates but to answer questions that students had about DEI 2.0 and where we were going. It was good to be in that space to hear from students but also several of our advisory boards within Student Life. We’ve had intentional initiatives to reach out to different students through advisory boards and through other programs to get their feedback because we need to really make sure that students understand the impact of DEI 1.0, but more importantly, give us feedback to shape DEI 2.0.

TMD: A collaborative facility at the University that researches autonomous vehicles was recently given a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. As we wrap up our conversation for today, we were wondering if you would personally use an automated vehicle for transportation?

MH: I would say at this time, I’m not ready. I don’t know enough about autonomous vehicles. I need to do a little more research so that I would feel more comfortable. I’m intrigued by it. I think it’s fascinating. I think 10 years from now, it probably won’t even be a question or an issue. But right now, I think I need to do a little bit more homework and see how that’s working out before I’m ready to fully jump in.

