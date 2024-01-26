Nor Ismah, a University of Michigan visiting scholar and the deputy director of the Institute of Southeast Asian Islam at Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University in Indonesia, gave a virtual talk Wednesday about female ulama, or female Islamic scholars, in Indonesia. The talk was part of the Global Islamic Studies Center’s Rabbi Elliot T. Spar Politics and Culture in the Muslim World Series.

The talk was moderated by Daniel Birchok, assistant professor of anthropology at U-M Flint, who has known Ismah for a decade and spoke highly of her work.

“I want to frame my questions in terms of what I see (in) some of Ismah’s strengths in her paper and in her work in general,” Birckok said. “(Including) the way she brings together attention to what in the Southeast Asian context we often think of as a traditionalist kind of Islamic practice; her familiarity with that tradition, her attention to it, thinking of it both in terms both as an object to study but also as an object of knowledge from which to draw, as well as her ethnographic and anthropological sensibilities.”

Ismah’s presentation was based on her research into the growing role of Indonesia’s female ulama who issue fatwas. A fatwa is a ruling made by a religious scholar on matters of Islamic law, ethics or practice; topics can range from cosmetic surgery to advice on specific relationship conflicts to the legitimacy of child marriages. Fatwas are nonbinding in Indonesia.

Ismah stressed that this is not a new phenomenon — there have long been female ulama issuing fatwas, but their prominence has grown in recent decades. Indonesian women can issue fatwas on both the individual and organizational levels, but Ismah’s research focused on women working at the grassroots level. Female ulama, according to Ismah, have a unique perspective on Islamic teachings that they can use to better serve Muslim women.

“(Female ulama) apply gender perspective … and also substantive justice for analysis and interpretation,” Ismah said. “Drawing on their experiences as women, they examine problems and formulate answers.”

According to Ismah, female ulama can also create a safe space for other women to seek guidance on personal issues in a comfortable and supportive environment.

“The process of asking for fatwa becomes a safe space where individuals can freely share problems and get legal solutions without worrying about confidentiality or judgment,” Ismah said. “Moreover, the congregation finds space to share burdens and support each other, especially for victims of violence against women.”

Despite the longstanding existence of female ulama, Ismah said many people in Indonesian society oppose or look down on these women and their rulings.

“Some conservative people still think that a woman can’t be a leader, that a woman can’t be a religious guide,” Ismah said. “Some men see female ulama as a challenge to the established male dominance in interpreting Islamic texts.”

Ismah concluded the talk by saying although considerable progress has been made, Indonesia’s female ulama still face challenges in establishing their credibility in Indonesian society.

“The terms ‘ulama’ and ‘fatwa’ are gendered configurations of authority (that refer to men),” Ismah said. “Therefore, women have to take a long path to be able to build their authority and play a role as ulama and fatwa givers.”

Rackham student Aulia Dini Rafsanjani is from Indonesia and attended the event. Dini Rafsanjani said she found the talk impressive and insightful, and she appreciated how Ismah highlighted the role of ulama in educating women on women’s issues.

“The main point of her presentation was about women’s role in the community,” Dini Rafsanjani said. “She explained that women religious leaders have an important role to educate people, especially in rural areas. That’s amazing because (rural women) want to learn more about the fatwa, about reproductive health, about post-birth health for women.”

