The Vietnamese Student Association filled almost every seat in the Power Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Michigan on Saturday. The student organization hosted its annual Đêm Việt Nam show, with about 700 attendees coming from all over the state, to see the organization’s largest cultural show of the year.

The performance showcased Vietnamese culture through skits and various performances, featuring a mix of traditional and modern inspired dances, along with guest performances from the Detroit-based Detroit Lion Dance Company and U-M performance arts group Photonix. Co-presidents LSA junior Hannah Nguyen and Information junior Cecilia Huynh announced at the event that all proceeds would support One Body Village — a charity selected by the national non-profit Union of National Vietnamese Student Associations — that works to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation in Southeast Asia. This year, the theme was “Tìm Đường Về,” which translates to “find your way home.”

The event was organized by the DVN board, which includes Engineering sophomores Peter Nguyen and Khiem Dam and LSA sophomores Megan Pham, Kaycee Khuat and Jacqueline Huynh. DVN interns, including LSA freshmen Tina Tran, Annalise Aponte and Kayla Nguyen, also helped to organize the event.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Khuat said the show’s main goal was to present the audience with a more nuanced view of Vietnamese culture — one that non-Vietnamese students may not be familiar with.

“We want to be able to showcase a different side of Vietnamese culture, aside from basic food or the Vietnam War,” Khuat said. “I think by doing that, (we are) able to show to other people this is who we are and this is where we came from.”

Peter Nguyen told The Daily that the board began organizing the event in April 2022, when the current members of the DVN board were selected. The board started out by deciding on the theme of this year’s show and then wrote a skit to be performed at the culture show during the summer. They spent the fall recruiting dancers and confirming logistical information, Nguyen said.

Nguyen said the board ultimately decided on the theme “Tìm Đường Về” because it aligned with the mission of the One Body Village charity, an organization offering service to sexually abused and exploited children in Southeast Asia. In between the performances, bits of the skit weaved a story of a Vietnamese American student finding community at an American university.

“It takes a community of people to feel like you’re at home,” Peter Nguyen said. “In our skit, we wanted to follow the idea of someone who doesn’t know too much about their culture coming into a new university. When they come to this new university, they find this community of people who share a similar culture as them. We follow the story of them … finding a home away from home.”

The show opened with a performance by Detroit Lion Dance, which featured two dancers in lion costumes performing to the percussive beat of drums and cymbals. After the dance performance, DVN put on the first act of its skit, featuring the main character — a first-generation Vietnamese American student — starting college.

Other U-M student organizations performed at the celebration as well, such as the U-M Taekwondo Club.

U-M dance groups K-Motion, Female Gayo and DB3 performed for a brief period of time, cementing themselves as a crowd-favorite, as evidenced by the cheers and shouts from attendees which almost drowned out the music.

LSA sophomore Frank Higgins told The Michigan Daily he attended the event to support his friend, who performed as part of the Taekwondo club. He said he appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Vietnamese culture.

“I really enjoyed it, it was great,” Higgins said. “I thought everyone did a really amazing job. It was great getting to experience a little bit of Vietnamese culture for the evening.”

VSA also hosted a fashion show featuring a variety of traditional Vietnamese attire. The DVN board said they hoped that all of these different components would differentiate this year’s show from past ones. In an interview with The Daily, Pham said the group spent a long time working on the skit as well to ensure it was both educational and entertaining.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about our skit, which is little acting scenes in between the performances, because we struggled with what we wanted to convey the most,” Pham said. “We also added (masters of ceremony) to help transition each skit and performance so they blend easier together, but also to explain the cultural significance of certain things.”

Peter Nguyen said the board looked back on previous shows not only from the U-M VSA, but also from other VSAs in the Midwest to make the event the most complete celebration of Vietnamese culture possible.

“There have been so many shows about this topic,” Peter Nguyen said. “We really wanted to be a lot more creative, specifically with the skit and the board video since that showcases who we are and why we love this community that we’re in so much.”

The theme of the show was intended to be relatable to college students in particular, since it dealt with international students coming to college to experience new opportunities and cultures, Peter Nguyen said.

“We try to make (the skit) pretty relatable and realistic of how someone would view coming to a new place,” Peter Nguyen said. “I think a lot of people could probably (say) ‘I’m viewing an experience that I also lived through,’ and we just wanted to make it as relatable as it can to the audience so they can view our perspective as well.”

Dam told The Daily he has been able to build a community of Vietnamese students at the University through VSA and events like the cultural show.

“VSA has been a really nice opportunity for me to learn more about my culture, meet people who are also Vietnamese and to participate in the cultural dances and learn how to dance with traditional hats and fans,” Dam said. “I think that’s a unique experience that I wouldn’t be able to find elsewhere.

At the end of the show, all the performers came out onto the stage and Peter Nguyen expressed his gratitude to all of them and everyone else who helped with the event, being moved to tears at the conclusion of the DVN’s nine-month-long journey together.

In an interview with The Daily at the event, Peter Nguyen said the DVN show is the VSA’s biggest event of the year, and is organized solely by volunteers out of the goodness of their hearts.

“All of this is happening through the people’s love for the community,” Peter Nguyen said. “DVN’s had this reputation of ‘it’s VSA’s biggest show of the year, you have to be a part of it.’ It’s such a unique experience and I think that’s something we can really be proud that we created it to have that reputation.”

