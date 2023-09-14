The University of Michigan’s Logistics, Transportation and Parking department deployed four new electric buses this fall: three of which were 40-feet long, and one 60-foot, articulated or “bendy bus.” These buses will join the University’s existing fleet of 29 diesel-hybrid buses and 27 diesel buses.

The buses were manufactured by automotive company New Flyer and can drive about 250 miles on a single charge. The arrival of the buses on campus was initially delayed due to supply chain delays and safety recalls, in an effort to prevent battery leaks.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Carter Starr, a student transit coach operator, said he has gotten to work with the electric buses firsthand as a driver. Starr said he appreciates that the University is taking steps to reduce vehicle emissions.

“(The move to electric buses) is definitely a step in the right direction,” Starr said. “I definitely think that it’s a good thing.”

The buses are part of the University’s carbon neutrality plan, which aims to completely eliminate their direct emissions by 2040 and to ensure their indirect carbon emission levels are net zero by 2025. The electric buses do not emit carbon, and the electricity used to power them is sourced from DTE through the power grid. In March 2022, the University issued a request for proposals to help them offset emissions from purchased electricity, though the University has not yet reached its goal of carbon neutrality.

Engineering junior Aarti Phatke recently rode one the 60-foot electric bus for the first time, which he said felt spacious in comparison to the other buses he has used in the past. Phatke said he is optimistic about the role electric buses can play toward a carbon-neutral campus.

“I enjoyed my ride on the accordion bus,” Phatke said. “I think the transition to all-electric buses is going to decrease the University’s carbon emissions. I think it’s a great push to be carbon neutral.”

The electric buses are housed at the University’s new transit facility on Dean Road, which was constructed last year to support electric vehicles and improve route efficiency. In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote that the new facility features “larger maintenance bays, a bus wash and depot chargers.”

The 60-foot electric bus is the first of its size on campus and was introduced to accommodate capacity shortages during peak transit times. Currently, the 60-foot bus is operating along the Bursley-Baits and Med Express routes, allowing more riders to fit on a single bus when the stop is busy. Bursley-Baits, which connects North and Central Campus, is one of the most in-demand routes for the campus community, with buses coming approximately every 10 minutes during peak times. The 60-foot, larger bus is being used on the Med Express route in accordance with shift changes at the hospital when Michigan Medicine employees need to move to and from the University’s Medical campus.

Phatke said there is a clear benefit to using the 60-foot bus, especially when there are events during the academic year that students need to travel across campus for.

“I think it definitely helps towards the beginning of the year when students are figuring out their classes,” Phatke said. “Same goes (for) exam season when everyone gets out of the exam hall at the same time and the buses are packed again.”

The University expects to receive a second order of four electric buses in the spring.

