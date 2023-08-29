LSA freshman Ellie Diaz was gearing up to attend her first day of classes as a University of Michigan student when a campus-wide internet outage knocked out access to the school’s Wi-Fi network.

The outage also restricted access to the University’s online services, many of which provide information about courses and assignments, leaving many students unable to access their schedules, professor names, class locations and times before the start of classes on Monday.

With the help of a 540-page guide that lists every class offered at the University sent out just 12 hours before the first classes began, Diaz was able to figure out where her classes were. Still, the outage made for a shaky start to her first week of college, Diaz said. With the University’s primary class resource, Canvas, out of service for most of the day, Diaz wasn’t able to check her syllabi and said she felt less prepared than she would have liked walking into each of her classrooms.

“It’s been hard to navigate where I’m at right now in terms of homework I have for this week,” Diaz said. “I feel really behind because I don’t have the opportunity to access … the (information) on Canvas.”

U-M students and faculty on all three campuses began the fall 2023 semester without access to any of the University’s Wi-Fi networks or online resources linked to the University such as Canvas, Google Workspace and Wolverine Access. The outage was first reported Sunday afternoon by Information and Technology Services at 1:43 p.m. and is not expected to be completely restored for several days. Though the specific cause of the outage has not been announced, an ITS update sent to the campus community at 1:50 p.m. said the University made the decision to intentionally take U-M services offline in response to a “significant security concern.”

“The team is working around the clock and already has restored access to some systems,” the update said. “That said, it may be several days before all online services return to their normal levels.”

In an email to The Michigan Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote that the investigation and restoration processes are ongoing.

“Our IT security team is still investigating the cause,” Broekhuizen wrote. “They are making progress and already today have brought back several online services.”

LSA sophomore Naomi Lupovitch told The Daily she was able to attend her American Sign Language class, but the professor decided to end the class early due to the outage and dive into course content in the next couple of classes. In other classes where her professors ran business as usual, however, Lupovitch said she struggled to take notes and digest the material without access to class resources.

“I have a language class that’s supposed to be taught with an accompanying PowerPoint … we just couldn’t access it, (so my professor) ended class early,” Lupovitch said. “I wasn’t able to take notes properly in a couple of my classes because I couldn’t get online and couldn’t access the notes they provided to us.”

The outage also left several faculty members in a difficult position as they had to find workarounds for their students who were now unable to access necessary class materials. Tad Schmaltz, chair of the Philosophy Department, told The Daily the University’s increasing reliance on online resources exacerbated the issues caused by the outage.

“Students don’t have access to Canvas and we have been relying increasingly on Canvas for classes,” Schmaltz said. “There are workarounds for PowerPoint slides, but students can’t access them on Canvas. These are inconveniences that are hopefully short-term, but we have depended more on the technology and it is really disruptive when it goes down like this.”

Despite these last-minute obstacles, Engineering sophomore Ishu Kansal said he thought his professors were able to adjust well. Kansal said he felt frustrated with the University’s communication about the situation to students — particularly freshmen — and what was expected of them on their first day as Wolverines.

“A lot of professors came prepared with material already printed out that they passed out, so all in all it hasn’t really affected us too much right now,” Kansal said. “I think it’s outrageous that the University allowed this to happen on the first day … I’m really disappointed in the administration, but I’m very proud of our professors who have navigated this difficult time so well.”

Grace Johnson, a project manager for LSA Academic Technology Services, was one of the staff members working at a pop-up informational booth inside Mason Hall to help students navigate campus and find their classes.

“For students who didn’t write stuff down or go look for their classes (in advance), it’s been a little bit of using some data that we had downloaded to look up what their classes are,” Johnson said. “If they have their class number and their class section, we can find it and say where that class should be.”

LSA junior Justin Berghorst volunteered at an AskMe! Information Station in the Diag to provide assistance to students seeking information and guidance on an atypical first day. Though these stations are set up around campus during the first week of classes every year, Berghorst said many students appreciated the additional in-person support without access to online resources .

“While these information centers were not set up as a response to the outage, I’m sure things would have been way more chaotic if students hadn’t had places to get their questions answered,” Berghorst said.

Despite the availability of on-campus information centers, LSA sophomore Matt Goodrich said he felt confused about what the rest of the week is going to look like. Between having to run home to his off-campus apartment for Wi-Fi during the day and not knowing when to expect another update from the University, he said an internet outage is far from the ideal start to a new school year.

“I think just general consensus is everybody’s annoyed and frustrated by it,” Goodrich said. “Especially with the lack of knowledge … it’s frustrating not knowing when it’ll be back.”

