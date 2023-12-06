The University of Michigan was established in 1817, and since then, the student experience has greatly changed. Each generation of students faces a modified campus, a new set of challenges and different expectations. The Michigan Daily spoke with U-M alumni, long-time faculty and staff, and current students on a variety of ways campus life has changed over time. Learn about how sports culture, academics, the physical campus environment and technology have developed in the last couple of decades, and what the University’s future might look like.

