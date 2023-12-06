Students walk through the Diag. Behind them is Hatcher Graduate Library and trees that are changing color.
Lucas Chen/Daily. Buy this photo.

The University of Michigan was established in 1817, and since then, the student experience has greatly changed. Each generation of students faces a modified campus, a new set of challenges and different expectations. The Michigan Daily spoke with U-M alumni, long-time faculty and staff, and current students on a variety of ways campus life has changed over time. Learn about how sports culture, academics, the physical campus environment and technology have developed in the last couple of decades, and what the University’s future might look like.

Also, listen to a special episode of Arts Interrupted, a podcast done in collaboration with News’ Campus Life beat that highlights the stories of long-time faculty and U-M alumni.

Life before the World Wide Web: How technology has been integrated into campus life

A deep dive into the architecture and planning of the UMich campus

Back from the dead: How discontinued majors have evolved over time

UMich game day traditions have stood the test of time

How UMich adapts to new “changing fields of inquiry”

UMich Sorority Life through the years