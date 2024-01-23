In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the School for Environment and Sustainability’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted the event, “Unity Voices: Inspiring Change in Detroit Communities.” The event was held online, and hosted two panelists: Jerjuan Howard and Laprisha Berry Daniels, who discussed the importance of unity and positive community change, focusing particularly on neighborhoods in Detroit. The event also aimed to celebrate the work of present and past revolutionaries in Detroit communities.

Howard is the founder and executive director of the Umoja Debate League, a nonprofit that uses debate to help Detroit youth learn valuable life skills. Howard shared this work at the event, including Umoja Debate’s purchase of three lots in downtown Detroit to build Umoja Village, a community space featuring a library, a garden and community artwork.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Howard said the most gratifying aspect of his work is witnessing the growth of the students and participants.

“To see students’ confidence and critical thinking skills grow is always rewarding,” Howard said. “Seeing a community embrace our community space, people of all ages pour love and energy into Umoja Village has been rewarding.”

Howard shared how his passion for inspiring others to become leaders in enacting change motivated his decision to speak at this panel.

“Anytime I have a chance to speak in front of my peers … I feel obligated to share my insight and story with hopes that they will begin to take action,” Howard said. “My goal for this talk is to reach someone and aid them in their journey to make their community better.”

Daniels is the executive director of strategy and partnerships at Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice. Daniels’ work is centered around mitigating and addressing environmental health disparities — such as inequitable access to clean air and water — within Detroit.

After discussing their respective work, panelists answered questions submitted by attendees. The questions focused on challenges Howard’s and Daniel’s organizations have faced when trying to enact change within communities. According to Daniels, opposition from large corporations poses a significant challenge to their work, but DWEJ’s strength comes from its ability to unite individual people behind common causes such as their children’s well being.

“The obstacles (DWEJ faces) tend to be … fighting industry,” Daniels said. “The unique space that (DWEJ) occupies is, historically, we’ve been able to be a bridge — everyone wants their child to be able to breathe healthy air.”

In an interview with The Daily, Environment and Sustainability graduate student Tre’Nard Morgan said the most meaningful part of this event was hearing from those who work to uplift underprivileged communities.

“It’s humbling in a way, knowing that there are people who are dedicated to community upliftment,” Morgan said. “It gives me — and multiple students — inspiration to keep moving forward on our academic journey.”

