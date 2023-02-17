The University of Michigan Museum of Art’s exhibit “Unsettling Histories: Legacies of Slavery and Colonialism” is a reinstallation of the UMMA’s collection of 17th to 19th century European and American art. The exhibit first opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and exposes the historical context and controversies surrounding each work.

Ozi Uduma, the exhibit’s curator, told The Michigan Daily the exhibit was inspired by the UMMA’s acquisition of Titus Kaphar’s work, titled “Flay (James Madison)” — a painting depicting U.S. President James Madison’s face ripped and drawn back to symbolically call attention to Madison’s ownership of over 100 slaves.

Uduma said the exhibit aims to encourage conversations around each of the works of art, the stories they tell and the historical information museums provide about art.

“The goals of the project are twofold,” Uduma said. “One, we wanted to have a more expansive conversation on the history of art and the way that art has been used to bolster history. The other side of this has to do with the history of museums being repositories for a lot of these historical facts … and presenting (them as) objective as opposed to saying a lot of (history) is subjective.”

In an interview with The Daily, Christopher Ankney, director of public relations at the UMMA, said reexamining how art in their collection constructs a specific story for visitors is an ongoing trend in museums around the world.

“If you look at the museum industry as a whole, you’ll find this is not an uncommon trend,” Ankney said. “At UMMA, we are taking a hard look at the ways in which we tell stories to the public … and how we make those stories visible on the walls in our galleries or on our website.”

Uduma said the UMMA’s Unsettling Histories exhibit was inspired in part by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and their exhibition “Uncomfortable Truths,” as well as the Worcester Art Museum’s recontextualization of their displayed artwork and the intersection between colonial art and slavery.

“(The Victoria Museum of Art) had this conversation about the works in their collections that had longer histories related to slavery and colonialism,” Uduma said. “(Additionally, the) Worcester Museum in Massachusetts … rewrote (their) labels to talk about the folks sitting in their portraits who were slave owners.”

Uduma said a couple of years ago UMMA staff realized they had more works from the early-modern period than the modern period that deal with issues of colonialism and slavery. As a result, the museum decided to rewrite some of the labels on their older art to recognize the history of slavery and colonialism in relation to the works.

“We wanted to be able to hold that art can be made for the sake of art and beauty, but we also know art isn’t made in a vacuum,” Uduma said. “It is very much informed by what is happening around it or it is a conversation.”

Uduma said the museum decided to acquire modern artwork by Titus Kaphar, Tyree Guyton, Kara Walker and other artists who work to actively examine the history of slavery and colonialism in their art to diversify the UMMA’s collection.

“We were like, ‘These are really good pieces to put in conversation with (colonial art),’” Uduma said.

The exhibit also includes photographs of abolitionists Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass. Uduma said the inclusion of these photographs was done to highlight the ways in which photography has been used to both help and exploit the photographed subjects.

“Photography allows for the democratization of images,” Uduma said. “Sojourner Truth sells her photographs in order to fund her abolitionist pursuits, and we also know that photographs have been used as a form of exploitation, especially (of) colonized people in the example of indigenous folks.”

Besides paintings and photographs, the exhibit features the 1866 sculpture “Lincoln and the Emancipated Slave” by Randolph Rogers and the modern sculpture “Untitled (bird cage, re-lynching)” by Tyree Guyton. The sculpture by Rogers is accompanied by a description of Lincoln’s contradictory views on slavery and the ways in which the sculpture contributes to his historical image. The Guyton piece is accompanied by a label saying it explores the practice of castrating and lynching Black men by hanging a replica human phallus in a bird cage alongside the American flag.

Ankney said re-examining colonial artwork and juxtaposing it with modern pieces allows the UMMA to represent the past in a more complex and honest manner which he thinks benefits museum visitors overall.

“We want to create a place where everyone feels welcome and where they can see their own stories represented and told truthfully,” Ankney said. “That work of dealing with the subjectivity of the art that was presented objectively is important.”

Architecture and Urban Planning senior Ben Garcia, who visited the exhibit in February, said he appreciates the variety of pieces presented and how the exhibit addresses the theme of colonialism.

“I think it’s really powerful and I appreciate that it uses different mediums and different artistic styles to present more nuanced perspectives on colonialism,” Garcia said. “I think it’s really interesting looking at how even a dollhouse can start to tell the story of European colonization.”

Uduma said the goals of “Unsettling Histories” are aligned with those of UMMA’s “We Write to You About Africa” exhibit, which is intended to alter the power dynamics of museum spaces by prioritizing diverse perspectives.

“The larger goal of the museum is to think about having a more expansive conversation on art history,” Uduma said. “So I see all of these reinstallations in conversation with each other to say that the museum has a larger role in shaping how we talk about art history. What histories are seen as more important, the types of artworks that are seen as valuable, what gets considered art, we shape that.”

Uduma said the UMMA will continue to reexamine art in their collection and will switch out and recontextualize different works to ensure the museum remains representative of all identities.

“The goal is, as we learn more about works, labels will change,” Uduma said. “There are plans to continue, as we research more, to hopefully switch out things and hopefully tell a different story.”

Daily Staff Reporter Joshua Nicholson can be reached at joshuni@umich.edu.