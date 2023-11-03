About 25 University of Michigan and Ann Arbor community members gathered in the University of Michigan Museum of Art Saturday afternoon for a “Memory & Monuments” open house designed to create conversation around how history is remembered and retold. Hosted in part by UMMA and the Monument Lab, a nonprofit art studio based in Philadelphia, the open house aimed to spark conversation around who is memorialized in American culture and who is deemed worthy of a monument. The open house, which is part of a weekend-long event series and the Arts and Resistance theme semester, was also hosted by the U-M Arts Initiative and the Stamps Gallery.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Mahalina Dimacali, UMMA program coordinator and organizer of the open house, said she hopes attendees will learn to question how monuments can be redefined.

“(When talking about monuments) I think people often think of statues or buildings,” Dimacali said. “What I think is really beautiful about Monument Lab, as well as the organizations and community members that we’re working with today, is that they really show that there are so many different ways of preserving memory that really should be talked about more and honored more.”

During the open house, attendees participated in interactive activities such as paper flower-making and browsed tables run by local groups such as the James and Grace Lee Boggs Center and Detroit Sound Conservancy. Visitors could also sample cooking from Urban framer Kirsten Kirby-Shoote. Kirby-Shoote, a member of the Tlingit Nation and an advocate for indigenous food sovereignty, works with the Indigenous food organization I-Collective which helps to establish a nationwide seed keepers network and assists the preservation of traditional food and medicine.

Dimacali said they did not include formal presentations at the open house to facilitate more discussion between attendees and presenters.

“We decided to integrate tables instead of doing formal presentations because our hope was that this could be an opportunity for people to come and really have direct interaction with these folks who are coming in,” Dimacali said. “So not just hearing people talk at you, but really being able to be a part of the conversation, ask questions.”

LSA junior Jared Ruffing worked as a gallery guide for the open house. In an interview with The Daily, they spoke on the importance of the open tabling concept to highlight the different organizations in attendance.

“I think all the groups that came and what they were able to do through their open tabling was extremely valuable,” Ruffing said. “The perspectives that they brought were not only diverse in the way that we can change monuments in relation to memory but also just the fact that they were there and that open kind of tabling method, rather than a lecture, was super important.”

One of the tables presented on the Mt. Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School, which opened in the 1890s and officially closed in 1934. Beginning in the 19th century, Indigenous boarding schools were mainly church- and government-operated and were designed to forcibly assimilate children of Native American families into “American” society by eliminating their connection to their Indigenous heritage, culture and language. In 2009, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe purchased the Mt. Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School and the surrounding land to help heal and rebuild the Indigenous community.

The open house also included a live recording of the podcast Broken Boxes by co-hosts Ginger Dunnill and Cannupa Hanska Luger, and artists Matika Wilbur and Andrea Carlson. According to their website, Broken Boxes works to amplify “narratives of complexity, solidarity, contradiction and inspiration in the Arts.” In addition to their work with Broken Boxes, Luger’s artwork is displayed in the UMMA’s “You’re Welcome” exhibit which works to redefine how we remember on campus.

In an interview with The Daily, Marcella Hadden, a tribal historic preservation officer and member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, said they tabled to bring awareness of the forceful erasure of Indigenous culture from children sent to government-operated boarding schools. Hadden emphasized how she feels this history is not discussed enough in U.S. schools today.

“It’s a part of history that isn’t talked about,” Hadden said. “But it is a part of history that did exist, that we want people to know and that there’s a lot of healing and now getting that school back to what it was never meant to be, just healing in itself for our people.”

Hadden said she hopes monuments that were once places of trauma and abuse can be redefined to be opportunities for healing, remembrance and awareness for marginalized voices. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe will transform Mt. Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School into a cultural museum as a space for learning and acknowledgment.

“You know, for a young child to be taken out of their home and go to this (Mt. Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School), (which was) very intimidating,” Hadden said. “Today, it’s going to be a place of healing. It’s going to be a cultural museum.”

Ruffing said they believe transparency is crucial for the University to improve the community’s understanding of the history of the Indigenous lands the University was built on.

“Transparency needs to be at the forefront of that conversation, as well as relationship building,” Ruffing said. “I think there needs to be relationship building between the University and Indigenous people from which this land was ‘gifted.’ ”

Daily News Contributors Mia Kauffman and Claudia Minetti can be reached at miakauff@umich.edu and cminetti@umich.edu.