The University of Michigan Museum of Art unveiled three new exhibits as part of their ongoing “Curriculum / Collection” series: “Predicting the Future,” “Strategic Brand Management” and “U.S. Citizenship: Race / Class / Gender.” Each exhibit was developed in collaboration with multiple U-M faculty members for use in one of their classes this semester.

David Choberka, Mellon Foundation curator for U-M learning and programs, put together all three exhibits in collaboration with U-M faculty. Choberka has been creating private galleries for U-M class student visits since UMMA established their U-M learning program in 2012 to increase student engagement. UMMA first started publicly displaying the class-specific exhibits in 2020 with the creation of the “Curriculum / Collection” series.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Choberka said he previously displayed works from a collection in one of the UMMA’s private study rooms for a class to discuss before the “Curriculum / Collection” series allowed works to be displayed in the public gallery.

“One of the goals of ‘Curriculum / Collection’ was to turn those ways we use the collection for University learning into gallery experiences as well,” Choberka said. “A lot of people are very aware that it’s a University museum, so it’s really cool for them to come through and not experience just any old museum anywhere, but a museum that’s doing unique and interesting things because of our connection to learning on campus.”

“Predicting the Future”

The exhibit “Predicting the Future” draws themes from the course ALA 350, taught by LSA lecturer Cameron Gibelyou. The course has been taught in collaboration with the UMMA and Choberka for at least eight years. In the exhibit, many of the artworks are composed around a diagonal line that extends from the lower left to upper right of the image.

After giving ALA 350 students a tour of the exhibit, Choberka said the first activity he usually asks students to do is to draw their personal representation of progress on a notecard. Notecards from previous classes are displayed in the gallery.

“Everybody draws some variation on that same diagonal,” Choberka said. “Every time the students do it, it’s kind of mind-blowing for them. … Whenever I ask students, ‘Why do you think we all draw the same line?’ they all talk about stock market graphs. … It’s the predominance of x-y graphing as a fundamental way we imagine the shape of progress.”

“U.S. Citizenship: Race / Class / Gender”

“U.S. Citizenship: Race / Class / Gender” interacts with several courses, including ENGLISH 332, AMCULT 103, AMCULT 300 and ALA 270. Various works from the UMMA’s collection are displayed in the exhibit, all depicting symbols like the American flag or the Statue of Liberty. The exhibit also includes a new acquisition, Sonya Clark’s “Whitewashed,” which consists of an American flag in shades of white and cream painted directly on the wall.

Choberka said engaging with questions of identity and social justice has been a big focus of the UMMA’s present and past work.

“There’s certain works that we’ve used for lots of classes from American culture, from history, from Afroamerican and African studies, comp lit, women’s studies, all these kinds of core humanities classes that also engage with issues of identity and social justice,” Choberka said. “(The exhibit) was built upon work that I’ve done with those instructors and those classes over several years, along with many other similar classes.”

“Strategic Brand Management”

The “Strategic Brand Management” exhibit is part of the MKT 603 course for MBA students, marking the first time the UMMA has collaborated with a class from the Ross School of Business. The exhibit includes advertisements from the early 20th century and pop art pieces and encourages students to interact with ideas of effective marketing and the meaning of advertisements as constructed by viewers.

Instructor Marcus Collins told The Daily the UMMA exhibit helped bring more specific, physical examples into the course discussion on abstract concepts like meaning-making.

“I talk about meaning and meaning-making when it comes to brands in my courses, but it’s sometimes abstract,” Collins said. “Just as we know the tangibility of making meaning when we look at art, we could (make tangible) the idea of brand- and meaning-making through the analogy of these brand marks as art.”

Collins also said his class’ visit to the UMMA went well and helped foster good discussions around how the artwork connected to course material.

“Students were a little hesitant at first because it’s not the normal pedagogy for business school, but they were really engaged and asked really good questions,” Collins said. “I felt really encouraged that they were making those connections between the coursework and … how they were entering the discourse about the artwork that we were observing.”

Business graduate student Rachel Sze told The Daily she enjoyed the visit and that it helped her look at course concepts in a new way.

“I think that, especially when it comes to discussing like these brands in class, … we’re sort of inoculated as well in this culture of consumerism … and have constructed our own meaning,” Sze said. “So, in looking at the exhibit … to really talk about how are we constructing meaning from (the artworks) was a good way to take the course concepts and sort of remove some of the lenses that we’ve been looking at some of the advertisements and brands we’ve been talking about thus far.”

One of the pieces in the exhibit is “EYE-BEE-M” by American graphic designer Paul Rand, a poster created for the technology corporation IBM. Kristin Ruffe, Graduate Student Instructor for the class and MBA candidate, wrote in an email to The Daily that the piece generated discussion on how viewer-constructed meaning can differ from the artist’s intended meaning.

“The artist defines each symbol as ways to communicate IBM being insightful, industrious, and motivational,” Ruffe wrote. “However, I see this ‘Eye’ conjuring safety and security of the brand. I see the ‘Bee’ at a time of environmental concerns, caring about the world/environment. And the ‘M’ solidifying that even as the world changes, the same IBM you know and trust is still at the core of the company.”

Choberka said when the class visited the UMMA, they also discussed branding in terms of the museum itself.

“We used branding as a kind of way to think about what museums do in terms of how they project what they’re about to visitors,” Choberka said. “So that was a way of bringing in this sort of paradigm of branding and connecting it to things at the museum.”

Sze said she was interested in the discussion about the UMMA’s brand.

“Any engagement with community, whether that means the University community, or sort of the Ann Arbor, Michigan, community more broadly, is only beneficial because museums are just vessels or collections of objects if people don’t have the opportunity to come, to interact with them and think about the context,” Sze said.

Choberka said he feels very passionate about “Curriculum / Collection” as a way to present works from the UMMA’s collection in a new and different way than more traditional exhibits.

“There’s kind of a magic to me in the way that like we kind of … serve up interesting visual material, and then we’ve got a method for getting the students to look at it and talk about it,” Choberka said. “They’re having new thoughts about class through discussions of the art, and they’re having a new experience of art by thinking about it as a tool for learning about something other than art.”

Daily Staff Reporter Astrid Code can be reached at astridc@umich.edu.