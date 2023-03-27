About 50 University of Michigan students met at the Michigan League on Friday morning for a panel discussion titled “The Economics, Society, and Politics of Food.” The discussion was hosted by the U-M Sustainable Food Program as part of their annual “Rooting for Change” summit, a three-day event that explores food through the lens of social justice.

Bouakhanh Greene, executive chef at the Bursley dining hall, prepared a zero-waste meal for the event’s attendees. At the event, Greene explained how she baked the focaccia bread without any excess waste by displaying an in-progress version of the bread. She demonstrated how she gives the bread its characteristic shape, saying that creating holes in the dough allows all of the oil to soak in.

“It’s just flour, a little bit of salt and active yeast,” Greene said. “What I would do is (add) a few tablespoons (of) olive oil because focaccia likes oil and moisture. I put it on the bottom and let it soak in. It looks like it’s really greasy, but it works out.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the event, Greene spoke about the other food she prepared for the event and described a few of her secret tricks to reduce waste and maximize sustainability as a chef.

“Chefs, we are taught to try to utilize everything in the kitchen,” Greene said. “So the stuff that I made is (from) vegetables that I roasted with skin on, like potatoes and sweet potatoes. … I (also got) all different types of greens that were left over, and I’ve made it into a multi-green salad.”

Greene said the University’s frequent discussions about sustainable habits within the dining department have encouraged her to practice them in her personal life as well.

“Once you get employed or even go to school at (the University), they’re really good about talking and introducing sustainability,” Greene said. “I practice (sustainability) every day at my house. I recycle, I teach my kids to recycle. I reuse my leftovers, I freeze everything that I can.”

After Greene’s meal was served to the event participants, three speakers studying or working at the University with backgrounds in food justice began a panel discussion. Alexandra Talty, a writer and multimedia journalist who is a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University, spoke about how she has been investigating food systems as a part of her environmental journalism work with the Wallace House.

“I’m investigating land and sea farmers circumventing the industrial food system,” Talty said. “Personally, I always gravitated toward food. I grew up in a small coastal town, and part of my childhood was having a garden and going clamming and fishing. … I think that’s how I started working in the food justice world and covering those stories.”

Environment and Sustainability graduate student Nayethzi Hernandez was the second panelist to speak at the event. Hernandez discussed the intersection between diversity and food justice and the lack of certain types of food in the United States.

“My parents are both from Central Mexico and are immigrants to the United States,” Hernandez said. “When I went on to my undergrad (at the University of Utah), I started running my school’s farmers market, and I recognized that I was the only person of Color there. I wanted to understand why (there) aren’t (more people of Color) here (any why) our foods aren’t here either.”

Environment and Sustainability graduate student Kiley Adams was the final panelist at the event. She spoke about her plans to return to the native Alaskan communities that she grew up in and to be a family physician.

“I feel a responsibility to return home (to Alaska) with some of those skills I’ve learned (at the University),” Adams said.

Before the conclusion of the panel discussion, event organizers asked what advice each panelist would give to students looking to inspire change within the realm of food justice. Talty encouraged the audience to take advantage of social media to connect with other activists who are passionate about the same issues as them.

“One thing that’s really great about being a journalist in 2023 is social media,” Talty said. “You can follow and find activists or find people who are doing really important community work for a small subset of people, and they’re sharing that story on TikTok, or Twitter, or Instagram. Social media can be a great way (to get involved) if you’re trying to connect to people that are maybe not represented in a larger institution.”

Taubman graduate student Isabella Beshouri is the co-president of the Sustainable Food Program. In an interview with The Daily after the event, she commented on the topics discussed during the panel. Beshouri said she appreciated the panelists’ focus on the complexity of food justice and sustainability and the importance of community.

“There (is not) one clean route to food justice or sustainability,” Beshouri said. “It’s messy, and it involves a lot of relationships, and that’s what makes it so exciting to be a part of. You just have to build community. A lot of times that involves making food together, enjoying it together and meeting the people along the way in the food system that brought us all together.”

