The University of Michigan Sustainable Food Program hosted student-led “learnshops” at the Michigan Union Saturday as part of their three-day student food summit “Rooting for Change.” The interactive workshops were hosted by UMSFP members and students from other partner organizations like the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences, Student Sustainability Coalition, Sustainability Cultural Organizers and the Campus Farm.

The learnshops were the last event of the three-day summit, with more than 130 students and community members in attendance. The summit started on Thursday with “Bite-Sized Talks about Food Justice” at the Blue Llama Jazz Club, with student speakers and performers hosting short talks about different cultural approaches to food justice. The series also featured a keynote panel at the Michigan League on the economics, society and politics of food on Friday.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Chase Dautrich, LSA senior and co-president of UMSFP, said he hoped the summit would expose people to food justice organizations on campus and new ways of creating positive change.

“A big goal of (the Rooting for Change summit) is just bringing people together and showing them that there is a food justice community here on campus and that we do have a lot of ‘people power’ when we all come together,” Dautrich said. “Being exposed to new skills … is really powerful for shaping people’s mindset when it comes to imagining the ways that they can create change.”

In one of the sessions hosted Saturday, SSC members presented on the intersection of decolonization and global food systems, while other workshops included hands-on tutorials related to fermentation and composting.

Jasmine Paulk, LSA sophomore and a member of the Sustainability Cultural Organizers, hosted a learnshop on the concept of “cultural organizing.” Paulk cited Arts & Democracy’s definition of cultural organizing, explaining the concept as “a fluid and dynamic practice about integrating arts and culture into organizing strategies” and “organizing from a particular tradition, cultural identity, community of place or worldview.” Attendees were invited to engage with cultural organizing by crafting a 3D abstract visualization of their culture with fabric scraps.

Paulk said she hoped the fabric crafting activity at the learnshop would allow participants to connect with their culture in a meaningful way while also giving the leftover fabric scraps and buttons a new life.

“I wanted to share with people what the concept of cultural organizing is and give them a window into how they can connect with their culture and sort of have fun doing that,” Paulk said. “I hope that they leave today thinking about what they’re most connected to, what’s meaningful to them, and then they’ll have a little physical reminder of those things.”

Engineering senior Jordon Horton and Environment and Sustainability graduate student Naajia Shakir, the president and vice-president of MANRRS, presented on food sovereignty, a community-driven food system where farmers help craft food production policies to mitigate food inequity. They highlighted organizations who practice forms of food sovereignty, such as the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network and Cadillac Urban Gardens, a one-acre urban garden located in southwest Detroit.

Shakir said in an interview with The Daily she hopes people leave the learnshops with a better understanding of how to take control of the food system. She also mentioned her personal experience growing up in Camden, N.J.

“Growing up around a lot of corner stores and fast food restaurants, I’ve always wanted there to be space with more affordable, equitable and accessible grocery stores,” Shakir said. “I just hope that folks know that there is a possibility to have control over … where your food is coming from, (to) grow your own food and also connect with your community.”

Shakir attended some of the other workshops and said she felt the summit was a good opportunity to connect with other students and organizations involved in food-related and environmental advocacy.

“Sustainability to me is … how we find resiliency in our own communities and how we sustain our communities, how we sustain ourselves, and how we help sustain each other,” Shakir said. “It’s not just with the environment, but it’s also with our connections that we build with other people, and food, of course. I’m really happy that there’s this amazing event for students to come to.”

Dautrich said food justice often takes a backseat to other areas of sustainability activism. Overall, he said, UMSFP hopes their organization of the Rooting for Change learnshops helped to highlight the importance of food justice processes.

“When people think about sustainability or getting introduced to it, they often think from the perspective of … avenues that are more quantitative and focus on impact rather than process, but I think that people kind of miss the point (that) the process of sustainability is just as important,” Dautrich said. “In thinking about food justice, we really focus on food … as a mechanism for bringing people together, and that there are ubiquitous ways to impact sustainability through some systems that we often don’t think about.”

