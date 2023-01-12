The University of Michigan and the city of Ann Arbor recently began two construction projects aimed at increasing the housing supply both on and off campus for U-M students. The University will build a new residence hall on the current Ebel Field site, while plans are also in the works for a new townhouse complex on Church Street in the area south of Central Campus.

The project on Elbel Field, currently home to where the Michigan Marching Band practices, is set to accommodate up to 2,300 students. The marching band will be relocated to a practice facility one block north — a 6.1-acre lot on South Fifth Avenue.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, university spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen referenced a University Record article about the project and emphasized that the University is now focused on developing the architectural plans for the building.

“The next step in the process will be the presentation of a schematic design,” Broekhuizen wrote.

The off-campus construction project will have the capacity to accommodate 108 residents in the soon-to-be Church Street Townhomes. Plans have already been submitted and are currently awaiting approval from the City Planning Commission.

Ann Arbor has a somewhat competitive housing market, with an average sale price of $390K for a home and home prices that are up 20.6% from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022. Renting is also pricey. The average cost to rent an Ann Arbor studio apartment is $1,684 per month — 54% above the national average of $1,092.

As a result of Ann Arbor’s comparatively high rent, Information junior Hazel Rosenberg told The Daily she is happy to see more Central Campus housing options. Rosenberg said more off-campus housing would help accommodate demand and could potentially alleviate high housing prices for students.

“I like the idea of the townhome because off-campus housing pricing is increasing rapidly,” Rosenberg said. “My rent is going to be increased a ton next year.”

LSA sophomore Aryamaan Mohta also said he supported the projects in the face of rising rent prices in Ann Arbor. He said he believed the Church Street Townhomes in particular are a positive step toward lowering housing costs for students.

“(Ann Arbor is) not as expensive as big cities, but you’d expect (housing) to be a little bit cheaper and the way the rents are going up this year, it’s pretty expensive,” Mohta said. “(Development) is obviously a good thing … I hope it happens more often. And hopefully, maybe at some point, while I’m here, I can stay in one of those (new developments).”

Architecture and Urban Planning sophomore Siya Shah said the new housing options on the University’s Central Campus are likely also appealing for students who do not want to live on North Campus. Last year as a freshman, Shah said she was placed in a residence hall on North Campus even though her classes were on Central Campus. She said she would have appreciated living closer to her classes and reducing her commute time.

“I think that it’s a good idea (to have more Central Campus housing) because I was on North Campus in my freshman year and it was really difficult to (commute) to Central,” Shah said.

Rosenberg agreed that future freshman classes will be excited about more housing on Central Campus. However, the Ebel Field site is a 12-minute walk from the Diag, and she said she believed living there would create its own challenges. Rosenberg also said she thinks the University should look into expanding housing options closer to the center of campus.

“It’s good that there will be a new (residence hall) on Central Campus because I know when people get put (on North Campus), they’re usually pretty bummed,” Rosenberg said. “However, the new (residence hall) is in a weird location on Central Campus. It’s closer to the Big House than it is to Mason Hall.”

