Friday evening, hundreds of University of Michigan students geared up to participate in a winter tradition on campus: an all-out snowball fight on the Diag. The event was planned on social media, through a post on the popular Instagram account, @umichaffirmations. The post — which has over 2,700 likes — reads, “You know what time it is. 9 PM Diag. University snowball fight.” Similar to last year’s celebration, students from all grades and colleges suited up in their warmest clothes, ran to the Diag and pelted each other with snow.

LSA freshman Peter Husted said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that he saw the snowball fights listed on social media as one of the reasons to become a Wolverine.

“It’s crazy to see the whole student body come out and throw snow at each other,” Husted said. “It’s something different that not many other schools probably do, and it’s a very special tradition that I’m sure a lot of people would love to be part of.”

The event began with two teams forming on each side of the Diag. Others not a part of the larger snowball fight ran around the outskirts of the makeshift battlefield, opting for smaller fights. Adding to the chaos, the rising temperature resulted in large amounts of melting snow dropping from trees onto the heads of confused students.

LSA sophomore Kaelan Mulye said he went because his friends attended the snowball fight last year.

“After Christmas break, it’s nice to ease back into the school year with more community-focused events, especially since snow is finally here,” Mulye said. “It’s January. It’s been too long without snow. So I think it’s a nice sort of symbolic start to the semester.”

Some students decided to participate in more peaceful activities, making large snowmen, snow forts and snow angels together. LSA junior Victoria Kvasnikov shared her thoughts on the snowman she was creating.

“I’m just building the man of my dreams right now,” Kvasnikov said.

Kinesiology freshman Mae Greeves, who attended with a friend, shared her reasoning for staying a bit farther from the action.

“We’re terrified,” Greeves said. “I think sides are forming. Everyone’s having fun though. I think it kind of gets them back to their childhood.”

Husted said he felt the snowball fight was a way to bring weary college students back to their childhood.

“It’s kind of like old times,” Husted said. “Like when you’re younger, you would always have snowball fights. It’s just a way to escape the stress and it’s kind of like a fun innocent time.”

Engineering sophomore Julia Tauro, a Michigan native, said she doesn’t like the snow — except for snowball fights.

“(It’s) like a massive party with all the friends you didn’t know you had,” Tauro said. “(Students) work all the time. It’s our time to play. The snow is a sign.”

As the celebration continued, students brought sleds to use as shields and blue moving bins to transport more snow. The chaos intensified, with one student uprooting a small tree and another group carrying a flatscreen TV through the snow.

Engineering senior Siddharth Prasant said he made the long trip from North Campus just to come to the snowball fight.

“It was absolutely worth it,” Prasant said. “College is like the one time you have a walkable community and that’s why people are happy, so this is like part of being that community. And this is something you can enjoy for free, you know. You don’t have to pay for snow.”

